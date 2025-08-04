Opposition protests over Bihar SIR rock LS; RS adjourned for the day to honour Shibu Soren

Opposition protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar rocked Lok Sabha on Monday (August 4) with protesting MPs resorting to sloganeering and raising placards as soon as the House convened for the day.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise that is being conducted by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Speaker slams protesters

Expressing displeasure over the ruckus, Speaker Om Birla said that he had been trying to run the House smoothly for days, but the protesting MPs were “systematically obstructing” the proceedings.

Birla also said that the Opposition members were lowering the dignity of the House by raising placards.

"You have been elected by lakhs of people to represent their hopes and aspirations and raise their issues. But you are not interested in allowing the House to function smoothly. You are lowering the dignity of the House by systematically obstructing the proceedings and by showing placards," added Birla as quoted by PTI.

‘Allow House to function’

The Speaker said that if the Opposition members have any issues, they should come to him and discuss them.

"I will give each of you enough time to raise your issues like I did in the past, but please allow the House to run," he said.

However, the Opposition MPs ignored the speaker's pleas, forcing him to adjourn the House till 2 pm. Later, the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha adjourned

As for the Rajya Sabha, the session was adjourned for the day as a mark of respect following the death of sitting MP Shibu Soren.

JMM founder and three-time Jharkhand chief minister Soren, 81, died on Monday. Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out an obituary reference, after which MPs stood in their places as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Thereafter, Harivansh announced the adjournment of proceedings for the day.

Priyanka demands debate on SIR

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the SIR was a “very big issue” and the Centre should agree to discuss it in the Parliament.

Pointing out that the SIR was directly connected to the electoral roll, Priyanka asked why the Opposition should not continue to raise the issue in Parliament.

“It is a very big issue. If all this is being done to the voters' list, why should we not raise it? The government should agree to a discussion and move forward,” said Priyanka.

(With inputs from agencies)