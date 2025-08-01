Parliament Monsoon Session: INDIA Bloc MPs protest against Bihar SIR

Parliament is likely to witness continued protests by the Opposition on Friday (August 1) against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and the 25 per cent tariffs and penalty imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

The BJP is expected to bring up Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s endorsement of Trump’s “Indian economy is dead” statement and also the acquittal of all the seven accused in the Malegaon blast case to chide the Congress.

After the completion of Question Hour and Zero Hour, the bulk of the legislative business is reserved for Private Members’ Bills, although the government has also listed a couple of Bills in both Houses for introduction, consideration, and passing.

The statutory resolution for extending President’s Rule in Manipur, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (July 30), has also been listed for passing in the Rajya Sabha again on Friday.

Govt response on Trump's tariffs

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday (July 31), speaking in a suo motu statement in the Lok Sabha, said the government is carefully studying the implications of the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Goyal said India would take all necessary measures to protect its national interest.

“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is holding talks with exporters, industries, and all stakeholders and gathering information on their assessment of this issue. The government gives utmost priority to the safeguarding of welfare of farmers, labourers, entrepreneurs, industrialists, exporters, MSMEs, and stakeholders of the industrial sector,” said the minister.

Rahul Gandhi created a stir on Thursday when he said that Trump was right in saying the Indian economy is a dead economy.

“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact. The whole world knows that the BJP has finished the Indian economy to help Adani,” Rahul told reporters outside Parliament on Thursday.

