Rahul Gandhi alleges ‘vote theft’ by Election Commission in Bihar SIR

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday (August 1) said that they have “open and shut proof” that the Election Commission (EC) was involved in vote theft. Speaking to reporters in the Parliament premises, Rahul further alleged that the Election Commission was stealing votes for the BJP.

'Have 100 per cent proof'

“Votes are being stolen. Now we have proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. I am not saying this casually. I am saying this with 100 per cent proof. When we release it, the entire country will know that the Election Commission is stealing votes,” said Rahul on the SIR exercise in Bihar.

He also said that the Congress became suspicious of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections, adding that their suspicion increased with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

‘EC stealing votes for BJP’

“For whom is it stealing votes. It is doing this for the BJP. It is open and shut. There is no question about it. We were suspicious about Madhya Pradesh (Assembly elections), Lok Sabha elections and in Maharashtra (Assembly elections), our suspicion increased. We felt that there had been theft (of votes) at the state level. There was a voter revision, and 1 crore voters were added,” said Rahul.

Accusing the Election Commission of not cooperating on the issue, Rahul said that Congress conducted its investigations, and the results of it were like an atom bomb.

‘Conducted our own investigation’

“Then we went into the details since the Election Commission was not cooperating. So we conducted an investigation that took six months. What we found is like an atom bomb, and when it explodes, you will not be able to see, the Election Commission in the country,” said Rahul.

He also said that whoever is in the Election Commission for vote theft will not be spared, as their actions were tantamount to treason.

“I am saying this very seriously. Whoever is doing this in the Election Commission, right from the top to the bottom, should remember this clearly: ‘We will not spare you’. No matter what happens, we will not spare you. You are working against the country and its treason. Remember, wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you,” added the Congress MP.