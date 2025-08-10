Tejashwi alleges Bihar Dy CM has two voter cards despite SIR; Vijay Sinha answers

As the row over the revision of electoral rolls rages on in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has levelled fresh allegations on the ruling NDA, accusing Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha of possessing two voter ID cards and demanding to know what action has been taken against the latter.

Sinha has promptly shot back, clarifying that he has already applied to have his name removed from the rolls in one of the constituencies, while accusing Tejashwi of levelling false allegations against him.

How Sinha has two IDs despite SIR? asks Tejashwi

Speaking to reporters earlier on Sunday (August 10), Tejashwi said Sinha’s name appears in both Lakhisarai and Bankipur Assembly constituencies in Patna district.

“Vijay Kumar Sinha is a voter from two different assembly constituencies in two different districts. His name is there in Lakhisarai assembly constituency in the same district and also in Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district,” Tejashwi said.

The former deputy chief minister wondered how such a glitch had been allowed to exist, despite the Election Commission (EC)’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“He has two different Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) cards. Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?" he asked.

Age scam?

Tejashwi, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, said Sinha's EPIC ID number in the Lakhisarai assembly constituency is IAF3939337, and in the Bankipur assembly constituency in Patna district, his ID number is AFS0853341.

"While Sinha's age is 57 years in one list and 60 years in another. Is this not fraud and an age scam? He must have filled two different forms in two different Assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two votes registered in two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, then did the Election Commission create two different votes for him in two different Assembly constituencies based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?" Tejashwi alleged.

Tejashwi on two EPIC numbers

When asked by reporters about EC’s directive to him to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers, the RJD leader said, "I have replied to the EC, why should I need to give an explanation for this? He accused the EC of attempting to pin on him a mistake committed by its own officials."

Recently, the EC had asked Tejashwi to respond to allegations that he holds two EPIC numbers. "Whose lapse is it if two EPIC numbers were issued to me? Galti khud karen aur explanation hamse mangege (They make the mistake themselves and are seeking an explanation from me)."

Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar in a post on X on Saturday, also shared screenshots of the draft electoral rolls in which the deputy chief minister has been shown as a voter in Lakhisarai, his assembly seat, as well as Bankipur in the capital city.

‘I vote from only one constituency’, clarifies Sinha

Reacting to the allegations, Sinha told reporters that he has already applied for his name to be removed from one constituency, and while it is being processed, has been voting from a single constituency and not from both, as Tejashwi’s remarks insinuate.

“Earlier, names of mine and my family members were listed in Bankipur Assembly seat. In April 2024, I had applied to add my name from Lakhisarai. I also filled a form to remove my and my family members' names from Bankipur. I have evidence. For some reason, my name was not removed from Bankipur and it appeared in the draft electoral roll. I called the Booth Level Officer and submitted a written application and took a receipt seeking deletion of my name from Bankpur. I have both documents," Sinha said.

Calling Tejashwi the “prince of Jungle Raj,” Sinha said the RJD leader,r through his statements, was just trying to mislead people and must apologise.

"I vote from only one place. Last time too, I voted from only one place. The prince of Jungle-Raj (Tejashwi) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts. Entire Bihar knows that he (Tejashwi) plays the game of tarnishing the image of others. He should apologise for making false allegations against me," Sinha said.