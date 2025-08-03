EC asks Tejashwi Yadav to hand over voter ID card for probe

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (August 3) asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to “hand over for investigation” a voter identity card that he claimed to be in possession of despite having been “not issued officially”.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly had on Saturday demonstrated an online search with the Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number to claim that his name was missing from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Upon rebuttal from the EC, he alleged that his voter ID card number had been “changed”.

'Not issued officially'

In a letter addressed to the former deputy chief minister, the sub-divisional magistrate of Patna Sadar-cum-Electoral Registration Officer for Digha Assembly constituency said: “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation.”

The RJD leader, thereafter, alleged that his EPIC number had been “changed”, but District Magistrate Thiyagaraja SM repudiated the claim.

“The EPIC number in the electoral rolls is the one that was submitted by the honourable leader of the opposition in his affidavit in the 2020 assembly polls. If he is in possession of another EPIC card with another number as well, then it is a matter of investigation,” the official said.

NDA leaders seek case against Yadav

Meanwhile, at a press conference in Patna, spokespersons of the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance — Ajay Alok (Bharatiya Janata Party), Neeraj Kumar (Janata Dal-United), and Rajesh Bhatt (Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas), among others — demanded that a case be registered against the RJD leader.

They said Yadav should be booked for having two EPICs, which is not allowed.

The NDA leaders said they want to know from the RJD leader’s alliance partner Rahul Gandhi whether this “fraud” by the RJD leader is the “atom bomb” he was threatening the EC with.

On Friday (August 1), Rahul claimed that the Congress had an “atom bomb” of evidence to prove “vote chori” (theft of votes) by the EC for the BJP.

NDA leaders claimed that the Opposition INDIA bloc was “staring at certain defeat” in the upcoming Assembly polls, and its leaders were trying to look for an “excuse” by raising doubts over the SIR carried out by the EC.

It was comparable to “anticipatory bails sought by criminals”, they claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)