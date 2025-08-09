Can freebies help Nitish govt tide over anti-incumbency, fight SIR infamy?

The Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, besides facing strong anti-incumbency, is grappling with public disgruntlement over the Election Commission's (EC) controversial Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. To compensate, it is banking heavily on freebies to curry favour with voters ahead of the Assembly elections. Contrary to his style seen in the past, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish has been posting a slew of populist schemes on his X handle over the past few weeks. Wide range of sops The freebies have carefully covered all sections of society, but have mainly focused on women, unemployed youth, and the elderly from the poor sections of society. The sops range from free electricity, direct cash benefit for women, stipend for students, to promises of more jobs for the youth and pensions for widows and the elderly. For instance, last month, Nitish announced 125 units of free electricity for 1.67 crore of the total 1.86 crore domestic consumers in the state. The scheme was rolled out on August 1, nearly one-and-a-half months ahead of EC's formal announcement of the date of assembly elections in the state. Under the scheme, nearly 90 per cent of domestic consumers will get zero bill relief as they will have to pay nothing. Also read: Waqf law push may be final nail in coffin for Nitish’s falling Muslim votes Sops for ASHA, Mamta workers Similarly, Nitish, in the last week of June, increased the social security pension of 1.11 crore individuals, including the elderly, differently-abled individuals and widows from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month – a huge jump in the direct cash benefit. All the beneficiaries received the raised pension amount in their bank accounts on July 11. The government also raised the monthly incentive for 90,000 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and 7,500 Mamta workers (mostly poverty-stricken women) – working on contract under National Rural Health Mission – from Rs 1,000 to 3,000 and Rs 300 (per child birth) to Rs 600, respectively. Nitish also announced to make domicile mandatory for the 35 per cent reservation for women in state government jobs. Under the flagship Jeevika project, 1.4 crore Jeevika Didis can avail bank loans up to Rs 3 lakh at an interest rate of 7 per cent instead of the earlier 10 per cent. Watch: 'Jungle Raj 2.0' in Bihar? Decoding murder of gangster Chandan Mishra The government has also promised cash of Rs 11,000 for Anganwadi workers to buy smartphones and to double the honorarium of mid-day meal cooks (mostly poor women), guards, and physical education and health instructors at schools. Stipend for students Announcing monthly stipends for students, Nitish said students who have passed Class 12 will be given Rs 4,000 per month, students who passed the Industrial Training Institute will be provided Rs 5,000 per month and graduates and post-graduates will be provided Rs 6,000 per month. The government also announced plans to provide internships to 100,000 youth in various institutions over the next five years and promised to create 1 crore jobs. The list of populist announcements is exhaustive. It, however, remains to be seen if the pre-poll announcement of sops will help Nitish fight anti-incumbency and soften the blow dealt by SIR. What beneficiaries say The Federal, after speaking to a cross-section of voters, including beneficiaries of government schemes, learnt that the larger population is a disgruntled lot wanting a regime change.

Sunita Kumari, an ASHA worker, rues that the incentive for ASHA workers is much less than what they expected and that they have been demanding a least pay of Rs 18,000 per month. Photo: Mohd Imran Khan

"Free electricity, no doubt, is a relief amidst the rising cost of living. It does look like a decision to influence voters ahead of the polls. But people would have supported Nitish if he had done this earlier," Sunita Kumari, an ASHA worker in Patna district, told The Federal. Sunita, however, rues that the incentive for ASHA workers is much less than what they expected and that they have been demanding a least pay of Rs 18,000 per month. "This is our old demand. It hasn't been fulfilled yet. How will we be happy with a meagre hike in incentive to Rs 3,000 despite working for hours in the field in rural areas? This meagre hike is nothing in view of the rising inflation. We hope the next government gives us a decent raise", added Sunita, who is associated with the Community Health Centre at Phulwari Sharif block of Patna district. 'Doesn't cover daily tea cost' Similarly, Sarda Devi, a Mamta worker, said there was no reason to be happy with the Rs 600 hike per child birth. "Is it not difficult to manage a cup of tea and daily auto rent to visit the community health centre with this incentive?" she asked. Sashi Yadav, president, Bihar Rajya ASHA Karyakarta Sangh, attributes the hike announced by the government a result of their long-standing struggle, but says the victory is half-realised so far. She alleges that the state government has been exploiting the health workers by making them work 24x7 without giving them a minimum salary. "We will continue our fight for justice. We have decided to stage a big protest this month," said Sashi, who is also MLC of the opposition CPI(ML). 'Need jobs, not freebies' Forty-something Mohammad Ashraf, a craftsman of traditional bangles in Patna's Ishopur, says the NDA government's freebies may benefit a few, but not thousands of people like him. Ashraf, who was forced to give up his profession after being diagnosed with tuberculosis, says he has been finding it difficult to eke out a decent livelihood for more than a year now. "Some beneficiaries may vote for Nitish. But on the ground, several people want him to go," he told The Federal.

Mohammad Ashraf, who has been without an occupation for more than a year now. Photo: Mohd Imran Khan

“I am struggling for survival now, running from pillar to post for a bank loan to purchase a battery-operated auto-rickshaw for livelihood as doctors advised me not to go back to my old profession,” he added.

Rajan Rai, a daily wage construction worker, says the spate of freebie announcements is not going to ensure votes for Nitish. "Free electricity will not help us earn a livelihood. There is no work here; there are no industries or factories to accommodate workers like me. We get work, but not daily. It is difficult and a challenge to manage the family's daily bread and butter, education, and health. Construction of road network, bridges, and hike in pension of old age and incentive for others will not help us. We need work and Nitish has failed to create it in his 20 years of rule," said Rajan, a resident of Dharai Chak village.

Rajan Rai says Nitish Kumar has failed to create employment in 20 years of his rule. Photo: Mohd Imran Khan

Unlike Sunita and Sarda, many beneficiaries, however, expressed their happiness over the raise in pension for the elderly and widows.