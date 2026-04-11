Why is BJP struggling to finalise Bihar CM amid leadership transition? | Capital Beat

Senior journalists Deepak Kochgaway and Faizan Ahmed examined, in a Capital Beat episode, the delay in finalising Nitish Kumar’s successor as Bihar’s Chief Minister after the BJP core committee meeting was cancelled at the last minute. The discussion focused on internal NDA differences and the challenges of leadership transition following Nitish Kumar’s move to the Rajya Sabha.

The panel highlighted that the meeting, scheduled in Delhi, was expected to decide the successor but was postponed amid unresolved issues. The delay comes even as Nitish Kumar has already taken oath as a Rajya Sabha member, indicating a transition phase in Bihar politics.



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The episode focused on competing claims, internal differences, and the broader political significance of choosing a chief minister in Bihar after decades of leadership dominated by a limited set of figures.

Rare leadership transition

Faizan Ahmed described the situation as historically significant, noting the rarity of such a leadership transition in Bihar. “You see, in Bihar, this kind of discussion is happening after a gap of more than 35 years,” he said, referring to the long tenures of leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and Nitish Kumar.

He emphasised that Bihar has witnessed “15 years of rule under Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi and 20 years under Nitish Kumar,” leaving little precedent for a succession debate of this nature. The current developments, therefore, mark a shift in the state’s political trajectory. He also pointed out that the BJP is poised to appoint its chief minister in Bihar for the first time, making the decision particularly significant and complex.

Multiple BJP contenders emerge

Several names have emerged as potential successors, including Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Prem Kumar. Choudhary, currently a deputy chief minister, has been widely discussed as a frontrunner.

Ahmed noted that Choudhary’s proximity to Nitish and his visible role in recent political events had strengthened perceptions of his candidacy. “In most places Nitish has said that he will look after the works of Bihar after me,” he said. However, he also indicated reservations within sections of the BJP and the RSS regarding Choudhary’s candidature, particularly his non-RSS background.

EBC factor and caste dynamics

Kochgaway highlighted the role of caste dynamics in the decision-making process, particularly the possibility of an Extremely Backward Classes (EBC) candidate being preferred.

“BJP may be looking beyond traditional OBC face and considering a new social base, most likely EBC,” he stated. He added that EBC communities constitute a significant voter base in Bihar, making them a key consideration.

Kochgaway pointed out that Bihar’s leadership since 1990 has largely come from OBC backgrounds, suggesting a potential shift in political strategy if an EBC leader is chosen.

Election timing behind delay?

The panel discussed the timing of the decision, linking it to ongoing elections in other states. Kochgaway suggested that the BJP might delay announcing a chief ministerial candidate until after elections elsewhere.



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“They want the Bihar chief ministerial candidate to be declared after the elections are over,” he said, adding that such a move could help avoid electoral complications.

The cancellation of the core committee meeting was also linked to disagreements over candidate selection and broader alliance considerations within the NDA.

Power-sharing concerns

The discussion highlighted tensions between the BJP and its allies, particularly the JD(U), over power-sharing arrangements. One key issue is the number of deputy chief ministers and the potential role of Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar.

Ahmed expressed scepticism about Nishant’s elevation, stating, “I even doubt that Nishant will be appointed deputy chief minister.” He noted that Nishant has only recently entered political circles and lacks an established base.

The insistence on a single deputy chief minister by JD(U) was identified as another point of contention in negotiations.

Rift over portfolio allocation

The panel also discussed cabinet formation, including the allocation of ministerial positions, among NDA allies. It was noted that multiple parties, including the Lok Janshakti Party and others, are expected to receive representation.



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Kochgaway highlighted that key portfolios, particularly the home ministry, remain a critical factor in finalising the arrangement. He indicated that while much of the framework for the new government is ready, disagreements over leadership and key ministries are delaying the final announcement.

Uncertainty over final decision

Despite extensive deliberations, the panel agreed that no final decision has been reached on Bihar’s next chief minister. Ahmed described the situation as fluid, stating, “There is still mystery. Nothing is very clear yet.”

The delay reflects internal deliberations within the BJP and the need to reach consensus among NDA partners.

The next meeting of BJP legislators in Bihar is expected to be crucial in determining the leadership outcome.

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