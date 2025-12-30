Anjel Chakma's murder: Uttarakhand has promised strict action, says Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday (December 30) said that his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured him that stringent legal action will be taken against those who are involved in Anjel Chakma’s murder.

During the day, two Tripura ministers visited the victim's house at Machmara in Unakoti district and handed over to his family cheques amounting to Rs 9.12 lakh, provided by the governments of Uttarakhand and Tripura.

"Money will not bring back the life of Anjel Chakma. We strongly condemned the murder of the MBA student. I had words with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Puskar Singh Dhami yesterday, who assured me of taking stringent steps against the culprits," Saha told the reporters.

Five accused arrested

Of the total six accused, five have already been arrested, while steps have been taken to arrest the sixth one, he said.

Ministers Tinku Roy and Santana Chakma handed over to the deceased student's family two cheques. While the Tripura government extended financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh while Uttarakhand government provided Rs 4.12 lakh.

‘Not the first case of such attacks’

Roy said, "Our chief minister is in touch with the Uttarakhand CM over the issue. He will ensure that the killers get maximum punishment." Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, condemned the way a promising tribal student was murdered in Dehradun.

"This was not the first case of an attack on people from the Northeast. There are instances of racial discrimination meted out to the students of the region. This is the fallout of the RSS Hindu-Hindi-Hindustan agenda," he alleged.

‘No evidence of racial abuse’: Police

Meanwhile, the Dehradun Police probe into the death of the student Chakma has so far found no evidence of racial abuse, and that the youth was assaulted after tempers flared up when he objected to some "banter" among the attackers who had come in a group to a liquor shop.

Elaborating further, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that between December 9, the day of the incident, and December 26, when Anjel died, no complaints of racial abuse were made during interactions with the police. The SSP added that the FIR filed in the case "does not mention any allegations of racial bias."

"There was some banter among the guests. The victim’s side found certain remarks offensive, which led to a dispute. In the fight that followed, Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were injured. Anjel died during treatment at a hospital," he added.

