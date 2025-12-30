Tripura student’s killing in Dehradun triggers NHRC probe

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged racially motivated killing of a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma, in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The commission has issued a notice to the Dehradun district magistrate (DM) and the senior superintendent of police (SSP), directing them to conduct an inquiry and submit an action taken report within seven days.

NHRC directs strict official action

The NHRC, in its official proceedings, stated that the case falls under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and may amount to a serious violation of the victim’s right to life, dignity, and equality.

The Commission has also directed that a copy of the case proceedings be sent to the Uttarakhand chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) for further action. Authorities have been specifically told to ensure the safety of students from the Northeast region across Uttarakhand.

"Additionally, the authorities are directed to ensure safety of the students of North Eastern region in the entire state," it says.

Student attacked with racial slurs

Anjel Chakma, a final-year student at a private university in Dehradun, was allegedly attacked on December 9 by a group of young men who used racial slurs and violent force.

According to his father, a BSF jawan posted in Tangjeng, Manipur, Anjel was defending his brother who had been mocked and called “Chinese” by the attackers. The assailants allegedly referred to them as “Chinese momo” and used knives and blunt objects in the assault.

After fighting for his life in the hospital for 17 days, Anjel succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Nationwide outrage over hate crime

According to the proceedings, a bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. "The incident has caused nationwide outrage and is stated to reflect deep-rooted racial discrimination against people from the North-East, failure of local authorities to prevent the violence, and lack of adequate protection mechanisms," it adds.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the DM and the SSP, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an action taken report within seven days for perusal of the Commission," it says.

The Commission noted that the allegations prima facie indicate a violation of human rights, and has sought accountability and systemic reforms to prevent such incidents.

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to the victim's father and assured him that strict action will be taken against the accused.