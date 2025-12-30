Tripura rages over Anjel Chakma's killing; protesters demand students' safety

The brutal killing in Dehradun of Anjel Chakma, a final-year MBA student from Tripura, has triggered widespread outrage in the North East state. The horrific incident has reignited concerns over the safety of people from North East who travel outside the region for education and work, even within India.

Strong condemnation has poured in across Tripura, with student bodies and civil society groups expressing anger and grief over Chakma’s death. The killing has once again brought the issue of racial discrimination and student vulnerability into sharp focus.

On Monday, the Tripura Chakma Students Association, along with several other organisations, organised a silent protest and candlelight rally in the state capital, Agartala, demanding justice for the slain student.

Silent protest held

The rally began at Astabal Ground and passed through the arterial roads of Agartala. Protesters carried candles and placards as they marched silently through the city.

Participants described the killing as shocking and painful, calling it a grim reminder of the dangers faced by students from the Northeast living outside their home states.

The demonstrations reflected growing anxiety among families and student communities over repeated incidents targeting people from the region.

Demands for justice

Protesters demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for Chakma’s murder and urged authorities to act decisively.

They called on the administration to take immediate steps to ensure the safety of people from the North East who move to other parts of the country for studies and employment.

Demonstrators also demanded stronger laws to address racial discrimination and hate crimes, warning that the absence of firm action would allow such tragedies to continue.

Wider anger grows

The murder of Chakma has sparked widespread anger across Tripura, with student organisations, civil society groups, and political organisations joining the call for swift justice.

Candlelight rallies and silent protests have emerged as a collective expression of grief and resistance against racial violence.

The message from the streets of Agartala is clear: justice for Anjel Chakma and stronger protections so that no student’s life is lost to hate crimes again.

