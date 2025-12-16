Byrnihat, world’s most polluted town, gets a real-time air-quality monitor

The industrial town of Byrnihat, which has been in news for two years for being the most polluted place in the world, is trying hard to shed its unenviable image.

Byrnihat, located on the border of Meghalaya and Assam, gained global attention after being ranked as the most polluted city in the world by Swiss air quality monitor IQAir in 2023 as well as 2024.

Last week, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (CAAQMS) in Ri-Bhoi district to ramp up air-quality surveillance in Byrnihat.

The newly installed CAAQMS will provide real-time data on major air-quality indicators, helping authorities take timely corrective action and frame evidence-based policies.

Most polluted city in the world

Byrnihat, which lies about 14–20 km from Guwahati and 70–90 km from Shillong, ranked first globally in the 2024 World Air Quality Report with an average PM2.5 concentration of 128.2 µg/m³, over 25 times the WHO safety guidelines.

It also remained the most polluted city in India during the first half of 2025, surpassing major metropolitan areas like Delhi.

The industrial hub is home to about 80 factories, including iron and steel plants, cement factories, coke ovens, and distilleries. Located on NH40, it experiences heavy, constant traffic of old, diesel-based commercial vehicles. Its “bowl-like” or valley terrain traps pollutants, preventing natural dispersal by wind.

Residents have reported severe respiratory issues, skin rashes, and cardiovascular problems. Agricultural yields have declined as pollutants settle on crops. In response to the crisis, the governments of Assam and Meghalaya agreed in early 2025 to form a joint committee to coordinate pollution control measures across the border.