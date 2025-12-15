Delhi AQI 'severe' with heavy smog, 100 flights cancelled, 300 delayed

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Monday (December 15) with dense smog reducing visibility and impacting flight operation resulting in at least 100 flights being cancelled and over 300 being delayed at the Delhi Airport. The AQI in Delhi was at 456 at 6 am as per the data posted on the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. The flight operations data was shared by FlightRadar24.

Delhi Airport warns of flight disruptions

In view of the severe air pollution and dense smog in the National Capital, the Delhi Airport, in a statement, announced that flight operations may get disrupted, urging passengers to contact their respective airlines for flight updates.

"Due to dense fog, flight operations may experience disruptions. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to passengers. For the latest flight updates, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused," it stated in a post on X.

‘Proactive cancellations’ by IndiGo

IndiGo informed passengers that due to drastically reduced visibility, some flights may get “proactively cancelled” as a precautionary measure.

"Due to dense fog in Delhi this morning, visibility has reduced drastically, impacting flight operations. As a precaution, some flights may be proactively cancelled throughout the day to prioritise safety and help minimise extended waiting at the airport. We understand how inconvenient this can be, especially when travel plans are important. Please be assured that our teams across airports are working continuously to manage operations as smoothly as possible, and keep you informed as the situation evolves," it stated.

The airline in another post urged passengers to allow additional time while planning their journey to the airport, as there may be traffic congestion due to the smog.

As for Air India, the airline stated, “Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India."

Rail traffic impacted

The Delhi air pollution not just impacted flight operations but also disrupted over 90 trains arriving and departing from Delhi, getting delayed by six to seven hours due to low visibility.

An Air Quality Index reading between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and levels between 401 and 500 fall under the ‘severe’ category.

Visuals from various parts of the national capital showed a thick blanket of smog, with Akshardham recording an AQI of 493, indicating hazardous air conditions.

Similar scenes were reported from several other locations, with sharply reduced visibility at the Barapulla flyover, where the AQI was logged at 433, and at Barakhamba Road, which recorded an AQI of 474, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for dense smog for the day.