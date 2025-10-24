Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore to provide evidence in 10 days

After visiting Singapore to gather details related to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the state police said that the Singapore Police Force (SPF) is likely to provide crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and statements of eyewitnesses, within the next 10 days.

Addressing a press conference, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta said the Assam Police had requested their counterparts in Singapore to provide all relevant information to help complete the ongoing investigation.

The Indian government had earlier invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking cooperation in the investigation into the death of the singer.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Gaurav Gogoi alleges SIT shielding ‘Himanta aides’

Singapore visit

Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel, who had gone to Singapore four days ago to probe the unnatural death of the singer, returned on Thursday. Gupta is heading the SIT, while Goel is a member of the nine-member group investigating the case.

"We met the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore and discussed all the legal assistance required. We also held a discussion with a five-member high-level delegation of SPF, and it was a very fruitful meeting," Gupta told reporters.

The police from both countries discussed the investigation and shared information about the case, he added. According to Gupta, Indian officials sought the statements of the yacht pilot and one member of the Assam Association Singapore. "They are citizens of Singapore, so it will have to be done through a legal process," Gupta added.

Indian officials also sought CCTV footage of the hotel and other locations visited by Garg. SPF assured that they would provide the statements and footage within the next 10 days.

"We emphasised that we need assistance from them to complete the investigation on time. The way SPF is looking to conclude the probe in 90 days, we will also have to submit the chargesheet within three months. They have assured us of all help," Gupta said.

Also Read: Singapore police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death

SIT investigation

Further discussing his visit to Singapore, Gupta noted that both police officers had visited the site of the accident and the locations Garg visited during his time in Singapore. They also inspected the yacht, which was hired by the Assam Association Singapore. He added that the first autopsy report, conducted immediately after Garg died in Singapore, was handed over to the Assam Police team through the Indian High Commission.

"International cooperation usually takes a long time, but in this case, we are receiving quick assistance," Gupta said, adding, "The process is moving in the right direction. Although I cannot say much, we have recorded statements from more than 70 people so far, including Garg's wife, Garima, and sister, Palme Borthakur".

He urged anyone with relevant information about Garg's death or any chats with him before his death to come forward.

Also Read: Zubeen’s wife returns autopsy report, says cops should decide on making it public

Died under mysterious circumstances

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea on September 19. He had traveled to Singapore to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

SPF is also conducting an independent investigation into the incident of Garg's alleged drowning in sea. In a statement on October 17, the SPF said that the preliminary investigations have not indicated any foul play in his death.

It also said that investigations into the death of Garg may take up to another three months, after which the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner for further proceedings.

The Assam Police have interrogated 10 Assamese expats from Singapore out of 11, against whom summonses were issued, while the remaining one is a citizen of Singapore. These 11 people were present when Garg allegedly drowned near an island in the sea.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg's death: Judicial commission to be set up; ED, I-T likely to join probe

Seven arrested, sent to judicial custody

Earlier, the event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and two of his band members—Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta—were arrested.

Later, Garg's cousin and a police officer, Sandipan Garg, was arrested. Garg's PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, were also taken into custody after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

All arrested people are now in judicial custody. They were booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and causing death by negligence.

(With inputs from agency)