Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday (October 17) said that, as per preliminary investigation, it does not suspect foul play in the death of eminent Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, adding that that might take another three months to complete the investigation.

‘Will submit findings to State Coroner’

The SPF further stated that it was investigating the case of Zubeen Garg’s death as per Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010, according to which the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry. The Coroner is a judicial officer of the courts.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death,” stated the release.

“The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play,” it added.

Coroner’s findings to be made public

The Singapore Police further stated that a fact-finding process, led by the Coroner, will be initiated to probe the cause and circumstances of Garg’s death, adding that the findings will be made upon completion of the investigation.

“Upon completion of the SPF’s investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (“CI”),” stated the release.

“A CI is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion,” it added.

Autopsy report shared with Indian embassy

According to the Singapore Police, even though the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death is still ongoing, it provided a copy of the singer’s autopsy report to the officials of the Indian High Commission upon their request.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information,” stated the release.

Seven arrested so far by Assam SIT

Meanwhile, seven persons have been arrested so far by Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) since October 1 in Zubeen's death case, and all have been remanded to judicial custody.

Garg, 52, a celebrated musician from Assam, died on September 19 due to drowning while swimming off St John's Island in Singapore. The singer was in the city-state as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival scheduled for September 20-21.

(With agency inputs)