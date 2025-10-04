Zubeen’s wife returns autopsy report, says cops should decide on making it public

Singer Zubeen Garg's wife Garima on Saturday (October 4) returned the post-mortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it was not her "personal document". She also said that the investigators would be the best judges to decide whether it should be made public.

Earlier today (October 4), CID Additional SP Moramee Das visited Garima and handed over the post-mortem report to her. After his visit, Garima met reporters and said she had full confidence in the ongoing investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to her husband's death in Singapore last month.

"I personally thought and took suggestions. As the investigation is going on, I did not consider the report my personal document. So, I returned it to the investigating officer," she added.

Garima said that she only wanted the investigation to take place properly and expressed her wish to know the facts quickly.

"I don't know anything about law. Whether making it public would hamper the ongoing probe, I don't know. That was why I returned the report. If it could be made public, then you would get it from them," she added.

‘Zubeen loved everyone’

When asked about reports of Garg's band member Shekhar Jyoti Goswami's claim that the singer was poisoned, Garima questioned why he had remained silent for so long.

"If he had known it, why did he hide it for so long? Anyway, a probe has been going on. If anyone has done so, they should receive the strongest punishment,” she said, adding, "Why was Garg pushed to such an extent? He loved everyone. He only knew how to love people. He also taught me only to trust people."

Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company. Garg went there along with 10 others, including his manager Siddharth Sharma and band members Goswami and Amrit Prabha.

During the investigation, Goswami alleged that Sharma and Mahanta had poisoned Garg.

Garima said, "We considered everyone as our own and part of our family like brothers. Garg always used to say that they are our extended families and we have to think about their families too. We did that only. Now, what has been done to us -- has it really happened?"

Garima also commented that a lot of news has been spreading now and it is not immediately known how far these are true and who are behind this.

One-man commission

Garima told the media that the SIT took her and Garg's sister Palme Borthakur's detailed statements today.

"They noted all the details such as when I met Zubeen for the first time. It was my request and prayer that he should get justice. The matter should not be diverted," she added.

The state CID is currently probing the case of Garg's death after more than 60 FIRs have been lodged across the state against Mahanta. Already, four people have been arrested in connection with this case and remanded to 14 days of police custody each.

Further, the Assam government on October 3 set up a one-man judicial commission, headed by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court, to probe the case.

(With agency inputs)