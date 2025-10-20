Zubeen Garg's death: Assam Police team in Singapore for investigation

Two senior officers of Assam Police on Monday (October 20) reached Singapore to probe the tragic death of singer Zubeen Garg in the city-state in September, official sources said.

Currently, a special investigation team (SIT) under the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating the 52-year-old musician’s death in a freak accident on September 19. The probe was launched after over 60 first information reports were lodged across the north-eastern state, where he has a massive fan following.

According to a senior official, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel have already reached Singapore in a direct flight from Guwahati.

Also read: Zubeen Garg death: Gaurav Gogoi alleges SIT shielding ‘Himanta aides’

Gupta is heading the SIT, while Goel is a member of the nine-member group.

Probe team to visit place where Garg died

While the official stopped short of sharing the details of the probe in the Southeast Asian nation, a source said the probing officials would visit the “place of occurrence where Garg had breathed his last” as part of the coverage.

Also read: Zubeen Garg's death: 9 held over violence near Baksa jail during shifting of accused

“Linking the series of events with the place of occurrence is one of the most important aspects of the entire investigation process. Besides, the Assam Police team will sit with their counterparts in Singapore to discuss the case,” agencies quoted the source as saying.

Also read: Zubeen Garg death probe: 3 more Assamese expats arrive from Singapore

The celebrated singer died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea. He had gone to Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival.

(With agency inputs)