Zubeen Garg death: Lookout notices issued for singer’s manager, event organiser

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (September 27) said lookout notices were issued against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma in connection with Garg's death case. Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards have also been frozen and Sarma urged both of them to appear in Guwahati.

Garg had gone to perform in the North East India Festival in Singapore, where he died while swimming in the sea on September 19. Many people in Assam have been demanding a thorough investigation into his death.

Meanwhile, the Assam state government has hastened the probe and is waiting for an autopsy report from Singapore. The report from the second post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is also ready.

Lookout notice against Garg's manager

On Facebook Live, Sarma said Mahanta and Sharma must appear in Guwahati on October 6 to give their statements, failing which the police will intensify the search. Sarma maintained that if they were truly innocent, they must have the courage to come and present their points.

“We want justice for Zubeen. Mahanta, Sharma and a few others have to answer for a lot. Through this Facebook Live, I want to tell Mahanta and Sharma, do not test public patience,” he said, adding that since Durga Puja is imminent, the government did not want them to visit Guwahati.

"But after that, they could not avoid appearing by posting statements or open letters on social media,” he said, referring to Mahanta’s video statement and Sharma’s open letter on Facebook. Both claimed innocence in any events that may have led to Garg’s death.

'Government will not sit silent'

Sarma affirmed that as the chief minister, he would see that Garg gets justice. Sarma, who also holds the Home Department, said the state police have a proven record of tracking down sexual offenders or poachers who try to escape. He emphasised that they would find the two if they did not come out in response to the notices.

“You would be punished only as per the law. If the law were to find you innocent, it would be so. But the government would not sit silent if you try to evade the law,” he added.

“If they did not want to present themselves before the CID (which is probing the case), they could approach the court,” Sarma said, asking Mahanta and Sharma not to seek measures such as anticipatory bail.

Transparent police investigation

Sarma said he wrote to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court on Friday to set up a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in the police investigation. “I have told Union Home Minister Amit Shah today that we will hand over the case to CBI the day it seems that the Assam Police is not being able to get justice for Zubeen,” he added.

Sarma also gave a clarification over his photographs with Mahanta, saying that, being a public figure, he got pictures clicked with innumerable people. “We will rise above personal relations to ensure justice for Zubeen,” CM asserted.

'Do not turn Assam into Nepal'

Sarma also urged the people to maintain restraint and not to spread or fall for rumours. He asked them to share with the police any credible information they may have and urged them not to get into “anti-government politics in the name of the singer in an attempt to turn Assam into Nepal”.

“This is Zubeen’s Assam. We cite the example of Lachit Borphukan, kings Prithu and Bhagadutta, Bhupen Hazarika, not of Nepal,” Sarma said.

“My earnest appeal was that you do not try to make Assam into Nepal. Violence could not bring justice. Law would ensure justice, and as Chief Minister, I could assure it,” he added.

Sarma also shared his fondness for Garg, mentioning how the singer had lent his voice and composed music for songs penned by the chief minister’s late father. "I witnessed many important events of Zubeen Garg’s life. I am no less a fan of his than anyone,” he noted further.

(With agency inputs)