Zubeen Garg's funeral 4th largest gathering, enters Limca Book of Records

Guwahati witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of grief on Sunday (September 21), as lakhs of fans filled the streets to bid farewell to legendary Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The scale of the moment was so immense that the Limca Book of Records acknowledged it as one of the largest public funerals ever held.

Zubeen's final journey

Zubeen’s final journey was ranked the fourth-largest public gathering globally, alongside monumental farewells such as those of Michael Jackson, Pope Francis, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Traffic across Guwahati ground to a halt, with roads choked by mourners and everyday life coming to a standstill in collective sorrow. The city transformed into a sea of grief, as people from across Assam and beyond arrived to catch one last glimpse of the beloved star.

The funeral procession became a moving tribute, with flowers, prayers, and songs filling the air. Every corner of the city reflected a profound sense of loss — not only for Assam but for a generation that grew up with Zubeen’s music.

Death due to drowning

His sudden death on September 19 in Singapore, caused by drowning, sent shockwaves across the country. Zubeen had travelled to perform at the North East Festival, but tragedy struck when he lost consciousness underwater.

Despite swift rescue efforts and medical intervention, doctors could not save him. He was 52.

Fans, both young and old, stood in line for hours to pay their last respects. Social media overflowed with images of the crowds, with many calling it a rare moment of unity in grief that Assam had never witnessed before.

Fondly called the "King of Humming", Zubeen was far more than a playback singer. He was a cultural bridge who gave Assamese music national visibility, while also leaving his mark in Bollywood with evergreen tracks like Ya Ali from 2006 movie, Gangster.