Why Bhupen Borah’s exit is a big ideological churn in Assam politics

The resignation of former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah has dealt the party a twin blow, both strategic and narrative, barely two months ahead of the Assembly elections. He is set to join the BJP on February 22 as per emerging reports.

On the strategic front, Borah’s exit comes at a particularly delicate moment. He was not only the principal architect of the United Opposition Forum (UoF), a coalition of secular and like-minded opposition parties forged to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but also chaired the Congress’s key committees overseeing campaign management and seat-sharing negotiations with allies.

With alliance talks still underway and electoral arithmetic being fine-tuned, his sudden departure threatens to disrupt and delay seat-sharing negotiations and unsettle the fragile opposition unity.

Narrative blow and internal backlash

Equally significant is the narrative setback his remarks have triggered. Blaming Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain for his resignation, Borah stated that he would not return to what he termed “APCC-R”, equating the party’s identity with a single leader. (Apparent reference to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee-Rakibul).

Many leaders within the Congress admit in private that this framing inadvertently reinforces the BJP’s long-standing charge that the party is overly aligned with and partial towards minorities.

The high-voltage drama is unfolding at a time when Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit the state.

The statement of Borah, like APCC-R echo a “narrative” long pushed by the BJP — particularly on the sensitive issue of “Miya” Muslims.

For years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia have repeatedly targeted the Congress for appeasing “Miya” Muslims at the cost of indigenous interests. Is that very narrative beginning to find space within the Congress party?

Borah’s statement that he would not return to what he described as “APCC-R”— a dig at Rakibul Hussain — has particularly angered many party colleagues. Leaders say such a remark was not expected from someone who once headed the APCC.

What makes the situation more ironic is that it was under Borah’s seal and recommendation that Rakibul Hussain was given the Congress ticket from Dhubri in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Today, the same leader is questioning the internal character of the party.

BJP's influence speculation

A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, described Borah’s move as a sign of deep frustration. “It reflects his frustration. His body may still be in the party, but the soul is with the saffron camp,” the leader remarked.

According to him, Borah’s discomfort increased as the Assam Congress leadership, led by Gaurav Gogoi, gained prominence. “In the present situation, he may not be feeling politically comfortable,” the leader said.

He went further, suggesting that Borah’s resignation signals a larger issue. “There is a BJP factor working inside Congress. His resignation is neither accepted nor withdrawn till filing this report. The move for temporary adjustments will not resolve the real problem.”

In a sharp comment, the leader alleged that a “BJP wave” is influencing sections of Congress. “For political survival and social security, some leaders feel they need the BJP. So they quietly propagate Hindutva narratives. This kind of communal positioning becomes a tool to protect themselves,” he said.

Opposition unity under question

Borah was also the architect of opposition unity in Assam in a bid to remove BJP from power. Ahead of the 2024 by-elections, he played a central role in forming a 16-party United Opposition Forum (UoF). Though the alliance collapsed before the 2024 by-polls, efforts are still underway to consolidate anti-BJP forces for 2026.

His resignation, therefore, raises concerns about whether opposition unity will suffer.

Another senior Congress leader downplayed the threat. “If he joins the BJP, we will not be the losers. Instead, he will face questions. People will ask whether he was working as a BJP agent within Congress,” he said. He added that civil society groups like Assam Nagarik Samity are actively pushing for a united opposition, and unity will not collapse because of one individual.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did little to hide his political interest in Borah’s resignation. He welcomed the move, described Borah as the “last Hindu leader” in Assam Congress from a non-political background. He even indicated that a “safe seat” in the upcoming Assembly elections could be arranged.

This is not the first time Sarma has made such predictions. In March 2024, well before the Lok Sabha elections, Sarma publicly claimed that Bhupen Borah would join the BJP by early 2026. At that time, Borah dismissed the remarks as “mind games”.

Majuli visit cause of friction

The immediate trigger for Borah’s resignation is said to be internal friction during a visit to Majuli, where he allegedly felt humiliated due to the presence of Rakibul Hussain.

Hussain, however, has publicly defended both his own position and Borah’s role in the party.

“During my visit to Majuli, I spoke to many people. They are not satisfied with Himanta Biswa. They elected an MLA who became Chief Minister, but today his presence is hardly visible there,” Hussain said.

He emphasised that the Congress needs Bhupen Borah and expressed hope that differences would be resolved through dialogue. “We do not want to lose him. We will sit together and settle everything,” he stated.

Hussain also highlighted his own contributions — from raising the issue of Majuli’s erosion in the Lok Sabha to advocating land allotment for flood-affected families. He recalled that he had been involved in developmental initiatives in Majuli like the construction of a tourist lodge “Prashanti” and translating Sankardeva’s “Kirtan” into English under the guidance of Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha and sending them to various countries under the seal and signature of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“At that time, Himanta Biswa Sarma described me as the most secular leader. Today, he labels me only as a Muslim leader,” Hussain remarked, questioning what he called a shift in political portrayal.

He further alleged that the BJP lacks adequate grassroots candidates and is therefore attempting to induct leaders from other parties. He also claimed that even the BJP’s allies, such as UPPL and BPF, are not fully adhering to alliance commitments.

Political history and crossroads

Interestingly, Borah and Sarma share a long political history. Both joined the Congress in 1994 and were active in student politics in Guwahati — Borah at Dibrugarh University and Sarma at Cotton College. Their political journeys began in close quarters and have since diverged sharply.

After becoming APCC president in July 2021, Borah focused on consolidating support among mainstream Assamese voters, especially in Upper Assam, while advocating secular and constitutional rights for all communities.

His sudden shift in tone has therefore surprised many.

Reacting to the controversy, Assam Jatiya Parishad publicity secretary Ziaur Rahman said it would not be appropriate to interfere in Congress’s internal matters. However, he acknowledged Borah’s stature and appealed to him to reconsider.

What Borah's induction means for BJP

With the induction of Borah, the BJP hopes to make further inroads in an electorally critical region of Assam, where Himanta's influence is understood to be limited and constrained by intra-party feuds. As an old political warhorse from Upper Assam and one with strong credentials - an Assamese Hindu with a reputation for his command over religious scriptures and culture - Borah brings much heft to the BJP in Upper Assam. An added bonus for the BJP would be Borah's strong personal terms with each of the allies the Congress has been desperately trying to stitch an alliance with. It was Borah's idea to cobble up an anti-BJP front in the state, and he had pursued it throughout the four years of his captaincy of the Assam Congress. With him switching sides, the Congress will need to quickly identify a replacement who can maintain a similar rapport with the Raijor Dal and AJP leadership.