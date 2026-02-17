Assam elections: What led to Borah's resignation and subsequent drama?

Just two days before Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Assam, the Assam Congress has found itself battling an internal storm. Senior leader Bhupen Kumar Borah’s resignation on Monday (February 16) has exposed simmering factionalism and unease within the party rank and file.

The day began quietly but quickly turned dramatic. Around 8 am, Borah sent an email to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, marking a copy to Rahul Gandhi, stepping down from his responsibilities. For many in the party, it came as a bolt from the blue.



Also read | Bhupen Kumar Borah resigns from Congress, then changes decision after speaking to Rahul

Borah is no lightweight in Assam politics. A two-time MLA from Bihpuria and a Congressman since 1994, he led the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from July 24, 2021, to May 29, 2025, before being replaced by Gaurav Gogoi. Even after stepping down as APCC chief, he continued as chairman of the party’s campaign committee for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Resignation sparks turmoil

As news of the resignation spread, damage control began immediately. AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, along with Gogoi and other senior leaders, rushed to Borah’s residence in Guwahati. There were frantic calls between Guwahati and Delhi. Rahul Gandhi spoke directly with Borah, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

I don’t deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command. Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail

By afternoon, Jitendra Singh addressed the media, saying the high command had not accepted the resignation and that Borah had agreed to withdraw it after discussions. Officially, the crisis was over.

Politically, the message had already gone out: all is not well within the Assam Congress.

Interestingly, Borah himself told reporters he would take “one or two days” to decide. “I don’t deem it necessary to speak on why I resigned. I have certainly resigned and sent my resignation to the high command. Whenever I think it necessary, I will call you and speak in detail,” he said.

He insisted that he had explained his reasons “in detail” in his letter. “I don’t hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,” he added. Calling it a matter of principle, Borah said, “This is not a personal decision. It is driven by concern for the party’s future. I have not resigned due to any particular person or any personal reason. I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party.”

Borah highlights party tensions

At the same time, there is no denying that he felt sidelined. Reports suggest he raised issues of “self-respect” and being ignored in key decisions within the state unit.

In a candid moment, Borah revealed that leaders across parties had reached out to him. “Akhil Gogoi has told me that his doors are open for me. Lurin Jyoti Gogoi also called me up. CM has not called me up. CPI(M) has also called me up. Congress high command also called me up. But this is not a big deal,” he said.

Many insiders trace the current unease back to the Behali by-election. At that time, the APCC under Borah had decided to back a CPI-ML candidate supported by the 16-party United Opposition Forum. Later, the high command fielded a Congress candidate after intervention from Gogoi. The decision reportedly created mistrust within sections of the leadership.

Fresh tensions surfaced during the Majuli leg of the ‘Samay Parivartanar’ Yatra on February 13. Borah hinted at dissatisfaction over who was included in the delegation. “All of this started from Behali. I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can’t even decide on who they want with them in Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party,” he remarked.

Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain had accompanied Gogoi to Majuli. Though Borah did not name him, political circles believe Hussain’s presence may have been one of the triggers. This has sparked a larger debate. Borah has often spoken about protecting India’s secular fabric. So questions are now being asked: how can a Congress leader object to a Muslim colleague visiting a Sattra in Majuli? The apparent contradiction has fuelled discussions both within and outside the party.

Congress faces mounting challenges

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma quickly seized the opportunity. He described Borah as the “last Hindu leader” in Congress without a political family background and said the BJP would welcome him. The comment is widely seen as an attempt to widen the cracks in the Congress camp ahead of the 2026 elections.

All of this started from Behali. I have told the PCC chief that if the Congress party can’t even decide on who they want with them in Majuli yatra, then we need to look at the future of the party

Even though Borah clarified that no party had made him a formal offer and that he was not quitting politics, the episode dented the party’s image. For several hours, the perception of a divided Congress dominated public discussion.

The turbulence did not end there. On the same day, Goalpara West MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal and suspended MLA Sherman Ali joined Raijor Dal, led by Akhil Gogoi, at a mass joining programme in Guwahati. In recent years, several Congress MLAs have crossed over to the BJP, deepening concerns about erosion within the party.



Also read | Targeting bullseye in Assam elections, Congress turns flexible on Raijor Dal

Political analyst Thomas Alex observed that returning to power would be an uphill task for Congress. “It will be a herculean task for Congress to regain power in Assam. Many core Congressmen have joined the BJP. The Congress has become a closed club, while the BJP has a strong RSS-backed cadre base,” he said.

Dissatisfaction simmers within party

Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia tried to downplay the developments. “This is very common. Surveys and internal politics decide who gets tickets. If someone feels he may be deprived, he may join another party. There is nothing big in that,” he said.

For now, the immediate crisis appears contained. Borah remains in the party. The high command has projected unity.

Yet the episode has clearly shown that beneath the surface, dissatisfaction and factional rivalry continue to simmer. With elections likely in March or April 2026, the Assam Congress can ill afford many more such days of high drama.

No senior Congress leader was available for comment, as key leaders were holding a closed-door meeting at Greenwood Resort to decide the future course of action.