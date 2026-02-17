Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah to join BJP on Feb 22: Himanta

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah is set to join the BJP on February 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday (February 17) following a meeting with him.

Sarma visited Borah’s residence in Ghoramara, Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the Congress. He was welcomed at the residence by Borah’s wife and son with a traditional ‘aarti’.



After the meeting, Sarma said state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining the party. Borah's move to the BJP shows that Congress is not a place for Hindus, he claimed.

Sarma claimed Borah has struggled for a long time in the Congress, and he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants. The CM claimed that Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party after 32 years and taken corrective measures.

Borah had resigned from the Congress on Monday, but the party's top leadership did not accept his resignation, making attempts to persuade him to take it back. Following this, he sought time to reconsider his decision.

(With agency inputs)