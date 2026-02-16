Bhupen Kumar Borah resigns from Congress, Himanta says 'will welcome him in BJP'

In a major setback to the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, its former stated president Bhupen Kumar Borah has tendered his resignation. Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma has begun fishing in troubled waters. He told reporters in Gauhati that he will meet Borah and discuss the latter's future political plans and hailed Borah as the "last Hindu leader left in the Assam Congress".

According to a PTI report quoting sources, Borah has sent his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. In the letter, he claimed that he was being "ignored" by the party leadership and was not being accorded his due in the state unit.

Letter to Mallikarjun Kharge

Borah was the president of the Assam Congress unit from 2021 to 2025, and was replaced by Gaurav Gogoi last year. He has been a two-time legislator in Assam.

Borah told reporters in Guwahati that he sent his resignation to the Congress high command at 8 am, mentioning in detail why he took the step.

''I don't want to say anything more than this. I will invite mediapersons at an appropriate time and give all the details. I don't hide anything and will not take any step in secrecy,'' he said.

Also Read: Targeting bullseye in Assam elections, Congress turns flexible on Raijor Dal

Borah said he has not ''resigned from the party due to any particular person or any personal reason''.

''I have served the Congress for 32 years, and I am worried about the future of the party. I have explained in detail about my reasons in the resignation letter sent to the party high command,'' he said.

'No proposal from any party yet'

On joining any other party before the elections, Borah said no party has given him ''any proposal till now''. Assembly elections are due in Assam in a couple of months.

''There has been no formal proposal from any political party, but it is a fact that I have not taken the decision to resign to bid farewell to politics,'' he said.

Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi ''met me yesterday and we talked about several issues at a personal level'', Borah added.

Differences over alliance talks

Sources close to Borah say that while he had been unhappy ever since he was forced to step down as PCC chief to make way for Gogoi, the latest flashpoint between the two was over Gogoi repeatedly overriding Borah on various matters, including alliance talks.

The Congress had authorised Borah to finalise seat-sharing talks with allies in Assam as he, during his 4-year tenure as Assam PCC chief, had worked hard to stitch together an anti-BJP front; an initiative that repeatedly ran into hurdles because of leaders like Gaurav Gogoi, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain and others who felt the party shouldn't be ceding space to anyone.

Also Read: Why Himanta-Gaurav clash is snowballing ahead of Assam elections

Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, with whom Borah had built up a rapport, has said he and other anti-BJP parties will ensure Borah doesn't join BJP and remains within the Opposition camp.

Borah had been instrumental in ensuring that the Raijor Dal returns to the alliance talks with the Congress after their earlier talks had detailed. Borah has confirmed receiving calls from Akhil Gogoi and the AJP, another potential Congress ally, while denying having any contact with Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Himanta on Borah's resignation

Sarma said that Borah’s resignation is a symbolic message to the Congress that no one from a normal family can prosper in the party.

“Congress does not give recognition to people from ordinary families, but I hail from an ordinary middle class family and the BJP has made me a chief minister. We stay opposite to the politics of blue blood,'' he told reporters here outside the assembly.

Also Read: Congress to focus on local issues in Assam after Bihar vote chori debacle

Sarma said he will go to Borah's residence tomorrow evening, and discuss his plans for the future. Borah has “not contacted me or the BJP till now, and at present, we are not in direct or indirect touch”, the CM said.

''If he wants to join the BJP, we will welcome him, but even if he does not want to do so, we extend our best wishes to him,'' Sarma said.

'Will meet Borah'

The chief minister said that he will visit Borah to be with him in his “difficult time”.

''I remember that both of us had joined the Congress around the same time. I left the party after 22 years and he lasted a little longer.''

Also Read: Assam's normalisation of hate can steadily erode the very idea of India

Sarma also claimed that Borah, in his resignation letter, accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, and also mentioned that “Gaurav Gogoi could not give a proper clarification on his Pakistan visit”.

He asserted that there are ''two points in Borah's resignation letter that I have seen – one is that Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain is now controlling the Congress, and the reason for this was that Gaurav Gogoi will not contest from the Jorhat parliamentary constituency, but from Nagaon in the next polls, for which he will need Hussain''.

'Nagaon MP Pradyut Bora will leave Congress'

Sarma claimed that Nagaon MP Pradyut Bora will leave the Congress in 2029, while Leader of the Opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia “will lose his Nazira seat”.

''I will then approach his mother and former minister Hemaprova Saikia to bring him into the BJP by 2027, as I am indebted to his father and former CM Hiteswar Saikia,'' he said.

Sarma also claimed that within five years, “'Azaan' will be called from the Congress office”, and only those Hindus will remain in the party whose father or mother was either a minister or MLAs, “while mutton and some other meat will be served in the office”.

(With agency inputs)