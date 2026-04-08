CM Himanta clarifies beef remarks amid row, says consumption allowed in private spaces

Amid Opposition backlash over his warning of “not sparing anyone” who consumes beef, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday (April 8) clarified his stand on the issue, stating that there was no problem with the consumption of beef, but it should be restricted to private places.

Clarification on beef consumption

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister further stated that there was a large Muslim community in Assam which consumes beef, adding that there is no intention to tell them not to consume it.

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"Muslims eat beef. There is no prohibition on it...There is a big community of Muslims in Assam who eat beef. We don't tell them not to eat. We just tell them to eat it inside their houses. Don't eat at any public place," said Himanta Biswa Sarma as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

He further stated that the consumption of beef should take place within homes and not in public places or within a 5-km radius of any temple.

Shift from earlier stand

His remarks mark a significant shift in his and the Assam government’s stand with regard to beef consumption. Earlier, in an apparent reference to the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, Sarma had said that the law has a provision for a three-year jail sentence for public consumption of beef in the state.

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"There is a law of cattle prevention in Assam. There is a provision of 3 years of jail for eating beef publicly... I am not going to spare those who eat cow meat. As per law, I am going to file an FIR against them in the police station," he had said as quoted by ANI during campaigning in Jorhat.

Opposition hits out

The Chief Minister’s remarks have sparked a wider political controversy, drawing criticism from parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party, both of which targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over what they described as mixed messaging on the issue.

They argued that even as incidents linked to cow protection have been reported in parts of North India, statements from within the ruling party now appear to permit beef consumption under certain conditions.

What the law says

The legal position in the state, shaped by the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, does not amount to a blanket ban on cow slaughter. Instead, it bars the public consumption of beef, extending to restaurants and organised events.

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At the same time, the law allows beef to be sold through authorised shops and consumed within homes or other private settings, creating a distinction between public and private spaces.

Row spills into campaign

The issue has also intersected with the ongoing election campaign. Recently, the Chief Minister warned of action in a case involving the family of an Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate, alleging that the candidate’s mother had consumed beef and describing her as opposed to both nationalist values and Sanatani traditions.

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Last Thursday, Sarma escalated the charge, claiming that Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, the candidate’s mother, consumes beef, backs what he termed anti-national elements, and has expressed views critical of Sanatani practices, pointing to her social media activity in support of the allegations.

The AJP, which is in alliance with the Indian National Congress, rejected the claims outright, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

Elections to the Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with the counting of votes set for May 4.