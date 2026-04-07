Assam Police reach Congress leader Pawan Khera’s Delhi residence for questioning

Assam police have reached Congress leader Pawan Khera’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday (April 7) for questioning in relation to a case. The development comes amid the ongoing controversy over Congress’s allegation that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, holds three passports.

Case related to allegation's against CM's family

According to a PTI report quoting official sources, an Assam Police team reached Khera's residence for questioning in connection with a case linked to allegations made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

The report further stated that the team formally informed Delhi Police upon arrival, following which a local police team joined and was assisting in the proceedings.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Sarma declares assets worth Rs 35 cr, double that in 2021

The development comes amid a political tussle after Sarma alleged that the Congress used "false information" sourced from a Pakistani social media group to level charges against his wife regarding multiple passports and overseas assets. He termed the allegations an attempt to influence the Assam elections and a punishable offence.

Khera had recently sought clarifications on Sarma's wife's alleged foreign assets, prompting a complaint and subsequent police action.

Earlier, Sarma vowed “stringent action” against Khera while claiming that the NDA would win 100 seats in Assam in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"I will take stringent action against Congress leader Pawan Khera, just wait for some days. We will win at least 100 seats in the elections,” said Sarma.

'Khera fled to Hyderabad': CM Sarma

Later in the day, the Chief Minister said that he had come to know from the media that Khera “ran away” to Hyderabad from New Delhi following the search operation by Assam Police at his residence in the national capital.

"He ran away from Guwahati yesterday. I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course," Sarma told ANI.

Documents row escalates

The Chief Minister further alleged that the property documents displayed by the Congress to link his family to apartments in Dubai were stolen from the document-sharing platform Scribd.

Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Pak link to Congress press briefings ahead of Assam polls

Sarma further stated that the Congress was “finished” in Assam while reiterating his allegations of Pakistani links in the ongoing passport row involving party leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pawan Khera over claims connected to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

‘Congress finished’ claim

“Congress is finished in Assam. Just look at the 'Satta Bazar' rate yesterday. After making this allegation, the seats for NDA went up to 99. In the morning, it was 94 for NDA. By night, it became 99. Just an indication, today there will be more people in my meeting. Congress had trapped VP Singh's son in the same way," Sarma said.

Also Read: Congress accuses Assam CM's wife of holding multiple foreign passports: What rules say

He also questioned Gogoi and Khera over alleged foreign links tied to the controversy. "Why did you take help from a Pakistani social media group? So whatever has been said about us, we will go to court, everything, but my allegation is why is Pakistan helping Gaurav Gogoi," he said.

FIR and response

A day earlier, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said she had filed an FIR in response to the allegations levelled by the Congress, accusing the opposition of acting out of frustration and attempting to “set up a playbook”.

Also Read: Cong alleges hidden assets, passports of Himanta’s wife; he threatens legal action

She further stated that the claims could not be taken in “a lenient manner” and added that “let justice prevail”. The allegations were raised by Khera at a press conference on Sunday.

Assam is set to vote in its Assembly elections on April 9, with campaigning scheduled to conclude later in the day and counting slated for May 4. (With agency inputs)