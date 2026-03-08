Borah's BJP switch is just the tip of Assam's pre-poll poaching iceberg

With Assam assembly elections round the corner, the familiar spectacle of party-hopping has begun in earnest. Both the Congress and the BJP are actively courting disgruntled leaders from the rival camp — particularly sitting MLAs who sense they may not be fielded again.

Adding to the churn is the delimitation of constituencies, which has redrawn several seats to make way for new reserved and general constituencies, giving both parties a ready administrative excuse to deny sitting MLAs a ticket.

Borah's seat battles

Nowhere is this more visible than in the case of former Assam PCC chief Bhupen Borah, whose switch to the BJP has jolted the Congress while simultaneously creating fresh fissures within the saffron party. Significantly, even before he quit the Congress, Borah had made it known that his preference this time was to seek election from Rongonadi and not his erstwhile Bihpuria seat — a position he claimed to have communicated to the Congress leadership.

Many within the party had read this as a sign that Borah had already secured a BJP assurance of a ticket from Rongonadi. His decision to leave came as little surprise to those who noted that he had lost the last two elections from Bihpuria.

With Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly confirming a BJP ticket to Borah, it remains to be seen whether he contests from Bihpuria or Rongonadi. Tensions have already heightened within the BJP's Assam unit over the prospect of Borah being fielded from Bihpuria, which would mean sitting MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan having to vacate the seat.

Intra-BJP fissures

Borah's arrival has deepened the dismay of the anti-Sarma group in the BJP — old-guard loyalists led by Sarbananda Sonowal who believe the Congress is effectively taking over their party.

The Congress, for its part, has spotted an opportunity to create friction within the BJP. Bhuyan recently stoked a political debate by publicly claiming he does not know Borah — widely seen as strategic positioning ahead of the electoral battle. Sources say at least 12 BJP MLAs are now in talks with the Congress state leadership, including PCC chief Gaurav Gogoi.

Among them are Ganesh Kumar Limbu, sitting MLA from Barchalla, and Mrinal Sakia, MLA from Khumtai. Sakia's warm public praise for Gogoi after his Lok Sabha win did not go down well with Himanta. Both Sakia and Bhuyan are considered part of the anti-Himanta camp within the BJP.

On the watch

The Congress, however, is proceeding cautiously. "We will welcome anybody to join us, but we cannot be open to everyone. There are many in the BJP who have been told they won't get tickets this time — some face corruption allegations, others have been lethargic in their constituencies. We also have to ensure that those who join us are not the kind who can be easily blackmailed by agencies," a senior Congress leader told The Federal.

The party has its own rumblings to manage. Several sitting Congress MLAs who sense they are being benched are already exploring their options. Sources said Jadab Swargiary, MLA from Dudhnai (ST), could leave, while Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed and Gopalpora East MLA AK Rasheed Alam are both in talks with BJP ally Assam Gana Parishad (AGP).

"Their performance has been below par. There is strong anti-incumbency against them. The party has decided not to field them," a source said.