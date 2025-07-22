Babydoll Archi's deepfake case exposes disturbing AI identity theft

What appeared to be a bold new social media influencer’s rise was, in fact, a disturbing case of deepfake-driven identity theft.

A viral Instagram profile named Babydoll Archi, believed to belong to a young Assamese woman, was later found to be completely fabricated.

Also Read: Babydoll Archi hints at collaboration with Kendra Lust

Rise to fame

The profile, launched in August 2020, featured bold reels, trendy outfits, and dance videos that gained widespread popularity.

A saree transformation video set to the viral track “Dame Un Grrr” played a major role in boosting her visibility. By July 2025, Babydoll Archi had amassed over 1.3 million followers.

Matters escalated when a photo featuring Archi with American adult star Kendra Lust went viral.

Online speculation exploded, especially across Assam, with many assuming she was entering the US adult film industry. Meme pages and fan accounts added fuel to the fire.

Terrifying misuse of AI

Behind the viral persona was a terrifying misuse of artificial intelligence. The woman featured in the content had no idea the profile even existed.

The photos and videos were AI-generated by her ex-boyfriend, Pratim Bora, a mechanical engineer from Tinsukia.

Bora reportedly took old photos from her private social media accounts, used AI to generate false images and travel reels, and even faked a photo with Kendra Lust.

Also Read: Viral video shows Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing 'I Did It My Way' in London

Exploitation revealed

According to police, Bora monetised the AI-generated adult content through a paid subscription model.

The woman’s brother filed an FIR in Dibrugarh, following which Bora was arrested. Investigators say his motive was revenge following their breakup.

This case is a stark reminder of how AI tools can be weaponised. Experts warn that a few publicly-shared photos are enough to build realistic deepfakes.

Anyone, especially women, can fall victim to such tech-enabled harassment.

Also Read: Who is Kamal Kaur? How her murder has sparked fear among Punjab's influencers

Call for reform

Experts argue that existing digital safety laws are insufficient. They urge the government to update legal frameworks, hold content platforms accountable, and promote the use of detection tools.

International collaboration is also crucial to combat cross-border abuse and to harmonise enforcement mechanisms.

Until robust safeguards are enacted, vigilance remains the best defence. Users are advised to limit what they share online, keep personal content private, and report suspicious activity.