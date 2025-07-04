Viral video shows Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya sing 'I Did It My Way' in London

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya were seen singing Frank Sinatra’s classic I Did It My Way at a lavish summer party hosted by the former in London.

The video, shared on Instagram by Lalit Modi, quickly went viral, sparking curiosity and criticism alike due to the legal controversies surrounding both men.

Lalit Modi's summer party

The video shows the former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner and the former liquor baron and airline tycoon sharing laughs and songs in a karaoke session hosted at Lalit Modi's residence in London.

In the clip, Lalit Modi is seen singing and grooving to the song with Vijay Mallya. The duo shared laughs and songs in a karaoke session.

Both men, despite their legal battles, appeared at ease as they belted out a song symbolic of defiance and self-assurance.

The extravagant celebration reportedly drew over 310 guests, including friends and family members who flew in from different parts of the world.

I did it #myway - a few memories from my annual summer party past Sunday at my house in london. Had an amazing night with 310 friends and family a lot who travelled specially for this event thank you to one and all who attended this evening and made it one of the most special… pic.twitter.com/MtelJAldGI — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 3, 2025

Mallya and Gayle at the party

Among the attendees was legendary cricketer Chris Gayle, who shared an Instagram story featuring a photograph with Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, captioned, “We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening,” tagging them both.

In a clip, Gayle was seen signing a bat for Lalit Modi, who called Gayle the “universal boss” and thanked him for attending his party. Gayle played for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which was once owned by Vijay Mallya.

With the man himself the one and only #universeboss @chrisgayle333 at my home in london for my summer party. Presented me with his bat with which he scored the highest ever total by an individual person in an T20 @iplt20 match in 2013 for the @royalchallengers.bengaluru of 175… pic.twitter.com/Zeohyi0aS3 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 3, 2025

Modi also wrote a few words for Mallya. After thanking his guests, he shared, “And to Vijay Mallya for his everlasting spirit of being there for me. Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best.”

Exiled IPL mastermind

Lalit Modi, once credited for revolutionising Indian cricket through the IPL, has left India and has been living in the UK since 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has pursued several cases against him, including charges related to money laundering, bid manipulation, and violations under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

India has repeatedly sought his extradition from the UK, but he remains a British resident. Lalit Modi has long maintained that the cases against him are politically motivated.

Mallya — an economic fugitive

On the other hand, Vijay Mallya is wanted in India for non-payment of loans worth Rs 9,000 crore and has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

Once dubbed the “King of Good Times,” he left India in 2016 amidst mounting debts and allegations of financial fraud tied to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The Indian government declared him a "fugitive economic offender" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act

Mallya, arrested in London in 2017 on India’s extradition request, is currently out on bail while legal proceedings continue. Last week, the UK High Court rejected an appeal filed by Mallya against a 2021 bankruptcy order.

In a social media post last year, Mallya said that authorities in India had seized and restored assets worth Rs 14,131 crore, an amount he claims exceeds the debts attributed to Kingfisher Airlines.

He also questioned the CBI's continuing fraud case against him over a Rs 900 crore IDBI Bank loan.