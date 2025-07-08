Babydoll Archi hints at collaboration with Kendra Lust

Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan – also known as Babydoll Archi – has hinted at a collaboration with American adult film actor Kendra Lust, sharing her journey from sex work to empowerment.

Babydoll Archi has gone viral with her "Dame Un Grrr" reel and a recent photo with an American adult star.

Instagram sensation

Known for her bold and stylish content on Instagram, Archita has more than 8 lakh followers on Instagram. Her recent photos have also sparked artificial intelligence (AI) debate.

She gained massive traction because of her "Dame Un Grrr" reel, set to a catchy track by Kate Linn, which showcases a striking saree transformation. It has garnered over one million views.

She had first shared a photograph with Kendra back in April. Over the last few days, the two have constantly been tagging each other in pictures – hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

Phukan's photo with Kendra also sparked speculation and debate about her career choices, with some questioning the authenticity of the image.

Trapped in prostitution

In an Instagram post dating back to 2023, Archita had opened up about her troubled past, revealing that she was once trapped in the “dark world of prostitution in India.”

She revealed that for six years, she was forced to work as a prostitute. She had to "buy" her way to freedom by paying Rs 25 lakh. She did not disclose how she ended up in that situation or who she paid to escape it.

She geotagged her location as GB Road in New Delhi – the red light area of the national capital and shared that her journey was one of deep trauma and eventual empowerment.

Hope and resilience

Archita shared a message of hope and resilience by adding, "Today, as I reflect upon my harrowing past, I stand tall as a survivor, proof that hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit can triumph over even the darkest of circumstances."

Archita also revealed that in collaboration with an organisation, she was able to rescue eight other girls who were similarly trapped in prostitution.

"With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organization dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free 8 other girls/women and give them a new life. Happiness indeed," she wrote.