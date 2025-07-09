Adani project leaves 1,600 families homeless in mega eviction drive

In what has become Assam’s biggest eviction drive in recent years, over 1,600 families—most of them minority Muslims—were left homeless as bulldozers rolled into Bilasipara early Tuesday (July 8) morning. The cleared land is reportedly intended for a proposed thermal power plant by the Adani Group.

The eviction was carried out in the revenue villages of Santoshpur, Charuabakhra, and Chirakuta Part 1 and 2 in Dhubri district. The drive, backed by heavy police and paramilitary presence, cleared over 3,500 bighas of khas land. The state administration said the action follows official notices issued earlier, and that about 95 per cent of the families had already vacated the area.

Claims and counter-claims

Additional District Commissioner Santana Borah confirmed that each family was offered Rs 50,000 for rehabilitation. However, residents and opposition leaders claim that only a small fraction of the families actually received this compensation.

The location of the site, near the Gaurang River and well-connected by road and rail, is expected to generate 25,000 jobs during the construction phase and 10,000 permanent jobs later.

Last month, Adani Group director Jeet Adani inspected two sites in Assam—one in Bilasipara and another in Basbari, Kokrajhar—as part of the company’s plan to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state. The project follows high-level discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit held in February.

Chaos at site

Despite notices, the eviction led to emotional and chaotic scenes on the ground. Families with elderly members and children clung to their homes until the last moment, hoping for intervention. Many had already dismantled their homes, while others stood helplessly as bulldozers razed what remained.

Tensions peaked when Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi attempted to visit the site. He was stopped by police, sparking protests. In the chaos that followed, two excavators were damaged and several protesters were injured in reported lathi-charge by police.

Gogoi accused the administration of ignoring basic human rights and urged the government to allocate at least 500 bighas from the evicted land for the resettlement of displaced families. He appealed that religious sites, cemeteries, and schools in the area be left untouched.

CM harps on “Bangladeshi” narrative

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, responding to questions on the drive, reiterated his government’s stand on evicting what he called “illegal Bangladeshi settlers”. Citing similar operations in Lakhimpur and other districts, he said the evictions were necessary to protect the land rights of indigenous communities.

“If anyone has a problem with the removal of 350 illegal Bangladeshis, they will have to bear it,” he said. Sarma also announced that more such drives would follow in Chappar and other areas of Dhubri.

“Racist and inhuman”

The eviction has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition leaders and rights groups. AIUDF president and former MP Maulana Badruddin Ajmal called the action “racist and inhuman”, accusing the government of displacing minority communities to “favour corporate interests”.

“These people have lived on this land for decades. Some have land allotment papers, many have their names in the NRC and voter lists. Yet the government is evicting them without proper rehabilitation,” he said.

Court order violated?

AIUDF MLA Samsul Huda from Bilasipara West echoed the concerns, stating that the government was targeting a specific community under the pretext of development. “There was a Gauhati High Court order on eviction here. The government is not following it. A drone survey was conducted before the drive. Yet, people with legal documents have been forced out,” he said.

According to Huda, the government compensation of Rs 50,000 was disbursed to only a handful of families, leaving most without any support. “The intention is clear—this is not just an eviction, it’s a calculated targeting of the minority community,” he added.

As bulldozers clear space for industry, the human cost of development in Assam is once again under the spotlight. The Bilasipara eviction, carried out with speed and force, has left thousands in uncertainty—without homes, and for many, without answers.