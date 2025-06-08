Madrasi Camp demolition sparks political blame game in Delhi

Days after the demolition of the Madrasi Camp in Delhi’s Jangpura area, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has publicly defended the move. Citing flood prevention and court directives, she justified the clearance of the decades-old settlement.

Gupta’s remarks have triggered a fresh round of political blame game. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of betrayal and doublespeak in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections.



Also read | Madrasi Camp demolished in Dehi: TN govt offers support to residents

“Who will take responsibility if Delhi faces another fatal flood?” Gupta questioned, defending her administration's decision.

AAP hits back

Delhi MP Sanjay Singh and AAP’s Delhi state unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the demolished site and criticised the BJP for what they called “political deceit.” The leaders met with displaced residents who expressed anger and betrayal over the sudden eviction.

“The ones who lost their homes met the AAP leaders and expressed their anguish and pain,” the report noted.

The AAP leaders accused the BJP of using false data and misleading the public. They said the move was not just an administrative action but a political strategy aimed at targeting marginalised communities.

Missing in action

Interestingly, neither BJP nor AAP leaders were present during the actual demolition. This absence raised questions about political accountability and timing.



Also read | Delhi: 'Treated like insects', complain Madrasi camp dwellers amid demolition

The Federal had earlier reported on the challenges faced by the families during the eviction process, highlighting the lack of on-ground support and the chaos it triggered.

“Why now, is the only question,” the video commentary concluded—pointing to the political timing of the demolition and the delayed visits by party leaders.

(The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)