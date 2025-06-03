Delhi's Madrasi Camp eviction | At home one day, homeless the next

In a devastating move, the Madrasi Camp near Barapullah drain in Delhi was demolished on Sunday morning following Delhi High Court orders. The demolition, which began at 7:30 am and continued until 3 pm, has left several families without a roof over their heads.

Out of the 370 families affected, only 215 have been allotted houses in Narela. The rest are either living on the streets or trying to find shelter in nearby areas. With no proper facilities in the relocated zones, many are left in limbo, surviving on scraps and struggling to make ends meet.

Demolition aftermath

The court-directed demolition aimed to clear encroachments around the Barapullah drain. However, the sudden action has caused massive displacement and hardship for the residents.

Many of them are now living in the open, outside what used to be their homes. Some can be seen scavenging through the rubble to collect scrap iron and sell it for basic sustenance.

Several residents of the camp are here trying to excavate any scrap iron that they can find to sell in order to make ends meet.

Unlivable conditions in Narela

Though 215 families were relocated to Narela, those accommodations have come under criticism due to lack of basic amenities.

"We have been given accommodation in Narela but there is no water or electricity and we don't feel good there," said a resident. Another added, "Some are in Ashram, some are in Khaleghan, some are in Nizamuddin, some are living nearby on rent."

Without essential services, several families have had to rent rooms in nearby colonies such as Bhogal and Jalvihar, often beyond what they can afford.

Tamil Nadu offers help

In response, the Tamil Nadu government has stepped in with an offer to support any residents wishing to return home. The Tamil Nadu House in Delhi has stated that it is ready to assist those who wish to return.

Despite this, no residents have yet accepted the offer, and no formal outreach has taken place, according to the Tamil Nadu Resident Commissioner.

A distressed resident remarked, "First give the job to the South Indian people in Madras and then call us. If you had given us this job earlier, why are we coming to Delhi from Tamil Nadu?" Another resident expressed frustration. He said, "There is no point in staying here. Of course, we will go. We have faith. He will do it."

Living with uncertainty

Among those struggling is a cleaner at the Delhi High Court who earns ₹15,000 per month. He said he has taken a room in a nearby ashram for ₹8,000 a month—more than half of his monthly income.

Several others echoed similar sentiments, feeling betrayed by the system and left without choices. "We would have done this earlier. When we put up a letter, we recorded it everywhere. No one came at that time," said a resident, referring to past efforts for help that went unanswered.

