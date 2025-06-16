Delhi: 15000 left homeless as 200 shanties are razed

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) demolished over 200 shanties in Ashok Vihar and Wazirpur on Monday (June 16), citing illegal encroachments on government land.

The operation, backed by court orders, led to the displacement of more than 15,000 residents, predominantly daily wage earners. Heavy police deployment was done to manage potential unrest.

Residents allege inadequate notice

Many residents claimed they received only a week's notice before the demolitions started. A distressed resident questioned, "Did they give us five or six months' notice?" Another quipped, "No, they just gave us notice for a week and started to demolish our houses." The sudden displacement has left families scrambling for shelter and basic necessities.

Relocation challenges

While some displaced families have been relocated to Swabhiman Flats, they report substandard living conditions, including bad drinking water and frequent power outages. Besides, around 500 people are still waiting for the promised accommodation, exacerbating the humanitarian concerns surrounding the drive.

Political responses

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta defended the demolitions, stating they were conducted in strict adherence to court directives. She emphasized that the judiciary had ordered the removal of the slums to facilitate infrastructure maintenance and prevent future flooding.

Opposition parties have criticized the government's actions. Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav condemned the drive, alleging that the BJP-led government aims to eradicate the poor rather than poverty. He stated, "This policy of the BJP to remove the slums does not aim to eradicate poverty but the poor."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also expressed strong opposition. Senior AAP leader Atishi questioned the government's commitment to its promises, highlighting the lack of adequate rehabilitation for displaced residents.

Ongoing concerns

The recent demolitions follow the controversial clearing of the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura on June 1, which displaced 370 Tamil-origin families. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin described the situation as a "humanitarian crisis" and reached out to Delhi's leadership for intervention.

As demolition drives continue across Delhi, concerns over the treatment of marginalized communities and the adequacy of rehabilitation efforts remain at the forefront of public discourse.

