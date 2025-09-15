Modi to open defence meet in Kolkata; rally, project launch in Bihar’s Purnea on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Sunday (September 14) evening on a two-day visit, during which he will inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference.

This is Modi’s second visit to the state in less than a month. West Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls early next year.

Later in the day, Modi will address a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in poll-bound Bihar’s Purnea district.

He will also inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town, fulfilling the region’s long-standing demand for air connectivity, and also open the National Makhana Board, the establishment of which was announced in the Union budget earlier this year.

Rajnath, Doval to attend commanders’ conference

At Kolkata airport, the prime minister was received by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee.

From the airport, he went straight to the Raj Bhavan, where he will stay the night. Governor CV Ananda Bose, state Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma received him at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also arrived in the city to attend the conference, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh will also attend the conference.

Meet at Vijay Durg

Modi will inaugurate the conference at the Eastern Command headquarters of the Indian Army at Vijay Durg, the erstwhile Fort William.

The Combined Commanders’ Conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation’s top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels.

During his last visit to Kolkata on August 22, Modi unveiled multiple development projects and addressed a rally in Dumdum in the northern suburbs of the city.

Bihar’s super food

Modi is expected to leave the city on Monday afternoon for Purnea.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Makhana and Bihar have a very strong link. From Purnea tomorrow, the National Makhana Board will be launched. This will benefit several farmers associated with the sector.”

Bihar accounts for close to 90 per cent of the country’s production of makhana, or Indian foxnut, which has been hailed as a “super food” by the PM in many of his speeches.

Traffic halted in Purnea

The BJP-led NDA, which hopes to retain power in the state, believes that the PM has been giving priority to Bihar.

“In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Tomorrow, there will be another bonanza. The state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government,” said senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who recently visited Purnea to review preparations for the PM's visit.

The state polls are likely to be announced in the next few weeks.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Purnea for the PM’s visit, including the suspension of vehicular movement on national and state highways for 24 hours from midnight on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)