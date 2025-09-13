PM Modi visits Manipur: Has it come too late?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally visited Manipur after a gap of 864 days, as the state continues to reel under President’s rule imposed in February 2025. The visit, marked by heavy security, saw him meeting displaced families at a camp in Churachandpur and laying the foundation stones for developmental projects.

However, the long delay in his arrival and the brevity of the three-hour trip triggered sharp reactions from the Opposition. For many in Manipur, still scarred by the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, the visit raised more questions than answers.

Opposition criticism

The Congress party accused Modi of ignoring Manipur during its darkest hour. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “It’s unfortunate that he has allowed what is happening there to happen for so long, with so many people killed and so much strife, before he has decided to visit. That’s not been the tradition of Prime Ministers in India.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, called the visit nothing more than a “three-hour pit stop.” He added that visiting after 864 days of violence, 300 deaths, and thousands displaced was a “shameful act.”

Congress workers staged protests during Modi’s visit, though police moved in swiftly to control the demonstrations.

Timeline of silence

From Churachandpur to Imphal, Modi’s movements were smooth and heavily guarded. But his silence on key questions stood out.

The Prime Minister had avoided campaigning in Manipur during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He first spoke about the crisis only on July 20, 2023, more than two months after the ethnic clashes began in May that year. A follow-up statement came in Parliament in August 2023, while his first reference to Manipur in the Rajya Sabha came in July 2024.

In February 2025, the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur, which has since been extended until February 2026. Yet, Modi offered no timeline on when the Assembly would return to democratic functioning.

Questions remain

During his Saturday speech, Modi focused on promises of peace and development, but left key political and security concerns unaddressed.

This has fuelled lingering doubts: Has Modi’s visit to Manipur come too late? What about justice for those who lost their lives in the 2023 violence? Is it time to lift President’s rule? And is Manipur still India’s biggest security challenge?

For now, Modi’s visit remains contested — seen by some as a gesture of hope, and by others as a mere photo opportunity.

