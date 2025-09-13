Road and infotech projects, Ima markets: What Modi launched, pledged in Manipur today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (September 13) inaugurated 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore from Manipur’s Imphal during his first visit to the state since it got embroiled in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki community in May 2023.

Inaugurates 17 projects

The newly inaugurated projects include the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

The inauguration of Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in the state capital, were part of these 17 projects.

The launch of 'Ima' (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river connecting Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney are among the projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

‘Govt committed to Manipur’s development’

Addressing a public meeting in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, the Prime Minister said that the people of Manipur have chosen the path of peace and given priority to development.

Asserting that his government is committed to the goal of making Manipur a symbol of peace, prosperity and progress, the Prime Minister said the Centre is providing support to build 7,000 new houses for families who have been displaced by the violence.

He also said that a special package of about Rs 3,000 crore has recently been approved, adding that Rs 500 crore has been specifically allocated to assist the displaced people.

"For Manipur's development, for the resettlement of displaced families, and for the establishment of peace, the Government of India will continue to support the Manipur government in every possible way," said Modi.

‘Manipur progressing with country’

Noting the various initiatives taken by his government for the development of the state, Modi said that earlier decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur was progressing along with the rest of the nation.

"Earlier, good schools and hospitals in the Hills and tribal areas were only a dream. Today, with the efforts of the Centre, this situation is changing. In Churachandpur, a medical college has now been established," he said.

"Even decades after Independence, Manipur's Hill region did not have a single medical college. It is our government that has fulfilled this need. Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Centre is providing free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. In Manipur alone, more than 2.5 lakh patients have received free treatment under this scheme," he said.

Over 3.5 lakh with running water connections

The Prime Minister said that, unlike in the past, more than 3.5 lakh houses have running water connections. "We built permanent houses for the poor across the country. Thousands of families in Manipur have also benefited from this scheme. In Manipur, seven to eight years back, water came through pipes to only 25,000-30,000 houses. Today, more than 3.5 lakh houses here are receiving the facility," added Modi.

"These projects will further improve the lives of the people of Manipur, especially the people living in the Hills," said Modi.

Employment opportunities for youth

The Prime Minister said that new employment opportunities will be created for the youth of Manipur and for the sons and daughters of the state. He further stated that among the projects launched today, two are particularly significant, highlighting the ‘Manipur Urban Roads Project,’ with an investment of over ₹3,600 crore and ‘Manipur Infotech Development Project,’ with an investment exceeding ₹500 crore.

“The Prime Minister remarked that these projects will strengthen road infrastructure in Imphal and infuse new energy into Manipur’s bright future,” stated a government release.

The Prime Minister stated that a new phase of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur, expressing satisfaction that the pace of road construction and National Highway development in the state has increased manifold. He added that rapid work is underway to extend road connectivity to every village.

(With agency inputs)