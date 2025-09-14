Protesters clash with security forces in Manipur over arrest of 2 during PM’s visit

A clash broke out between protesters and security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Sunday (September 14) during a demonstration staged against the arrest of two individuals for allegedly vandalising the banners and cutouts put up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state.

Vandalism and arrest

On the night of September 11, several banners and cutouts put up at Pearsonmun and Phailien Bazaar were vandalised. In connection with that incident, several youths were picked up by the police. While all of them were released after questioning, two were arrested.

Demanding their immediate release, a section of people started a demonstration near the Churachandpur police station. The situation subsequently escalated into a clash, and they allegedly hurled objects at the security forces.

PM's visit

Police said they were trying to bring the situation under control. Modi visited the state on Saturday (September 13) for the first time after ethnic clashes broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023. He addressed a public rally in Churachandpur, promising to make the state a "symbol of peace".

He also met the people affected by the violence in the district and unveiled a slew of developmental projects.

(With inputs from agencies)