Darjeeling death toll rises to 24; survivors begin to rebuild as rain threat continues

At least 24 people, including children, were killed as relentless rain triggered one of the worst landslides in a decade in Darjeeling hills and adjoining areas on Sunday (October 5), sweeping away homes, cutting off roads, isolating villages, and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded amid widespread devastation.

According to reports compiled by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the West Bengal’s Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri district administrations, fatalities were reported from several locations — Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Mirik Lake area, and the Nagrakata area in Jalpaiguri district.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 18 people died in Darjeeling, with 11 fatalities in Mirik, the worst-hit area, and seven more in the Darjeeling subdivision, including Jorebunglow, Sukia Pokhri, and Sadar Police Station areas.

In a separate rescue operation in Nagrakata, located in the nearby Jalpaiguri district, five bodies were recovered from landslide debris. “The total number of deaths reported so far is 23, spanning across Mirik, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri,” said an NDRF official.

Rebuilding begins

The landslides, described by officials as the worst since 2015 landslide which killed nearly 40 people in Darjeeling, have left behind a trail of devastation.

Entire slopes have caved in, highways buried under thick mud, and communication lines snapped. The Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, a key road connecting several hamlets, remains blocked.

Survivors have already begun the painful process of clearing the debris. Mud-streaked faces, soot-blackened utensils, torn school bags and broken teacups lie scattered — silent testimonies of a night when the mountain turned against its own.

“We have seen floods and storms, but never this,” said Pema Bhutia, a 58-year-old tea worker from Mirik, standing before what used to be her home. “Everything happened in minutes. The hill just came down, like a wave of earth.”

‘Ground unstable but can’t stop’

In the narrow lanes of Darjeeling town, army trucks and disaster response teams move through the fog, their headlights cutting through the thick air. Excavators claw at the mud, while volunteers form human chains to pass food packets and water bottles to stranded families.

For many, it was the third sleepless night.

“We have not gone home since Saturday. Some of us lost friends in the slide,” said Rohit Chhetri, a member of the civil defence team working near Teesta Bazar.

“The ground is still unstable, but we can’t stop. People are waiting,” he said.

Tourists volunteer to help

At a local school, now converted into a relief camp, nearly 300 displaced people have put up.

A group of young volunteers from a local NGO serve steaming rice and lentils from large aluminium pots.

“The road to Sukhiapokhri is still blocked, and many villages remain cut off. We are using drones to assess damage. We are ensuring food and supplies reach them,” a district official said.