Monsoon havoc in Nepal: 51 killed in landslides; flights suspended

At least 51 people have been killed in landslide-related accidents in Eastern Nepal, including 37 in Ilam district of Koshi province alone, following heavy rainfall since Saturday (October 4) night. Five are missing.

Nepalese authorities have restricted the entry and exit of vehicles from Kathmandu for the next three days and and domestic flight operations have also been halted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (October 5) termed the disaster as "distressing" and asserted that India remained committed to providing any assistance that may be required.

In a post on X, Modi said, "The loss of lives and damage caused by heavy rains in Nepal is distressing. We stand with the people and Government of Nepal in this difficult time. As a friendly neighbour and first responder, India remains committed to providing any assistance that may be required."

Army deployed

Of the 37, eight people each were killed in Deumai and Maijogmai municipalities, six each in Ilam municipality and Sandakpur rural municipality, five in Suryodaya municipality, three in Mangsebung and one in Fakfokthum village, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Two people died in Udayapur and one in Panchathar due to floods and landslides. Three people were killed in a lightning strike in Rautahat and two in Khotang district. Six people died in an accident in Panchthar district due to the roads being damaged by the downpour.

At least four people went missing after they were swept away by the swollen river in Langtang Conservation Area of Rasuwa district, and one each missing in the incidents of floods in Ilam, Bara and Kathmandu. Also four people out of 16, who were on a trekking expedition in the Langang area, have gone missing.

The Nepal Army has reportedly been deployed for rescue operations and four injured people, including a pregnant woman, have been airlifted. They have been sent to Dharan Municipality for treatment. Rescue operations have been affected by the inclement weather.

Alert in areas near rivers

Monsoon has been active in five of the seven provinces of Nepal, including Koshi, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini. A red alert has been issued for areas around the Bagmati and East Rapti rivers. Continuous downpour has been reported in Kathmandu and other parts of the country since Friday night.

Domestic flights from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) have been halted due to bad weather. Hansa Raj Pande, General Manager at TIA, Kathmandu, told news agency PTI that domestic flights from Kathmandu, Bharatpur, Janakpur, Bhadrapur, Pokhara, and Tumlingtar have been halted until further notice.

The NDRRMA has issued a notice saying restrictions have been put on vehicles entering and exiting Kathmandu valley from Saturday to Monday to prevent people from becoming trapped in disasters. The authorities also asked people not to operate long-route vehicles for the next three days unless in an emergency.

(With agency inputs)