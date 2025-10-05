Darjeeling landslides toll climbs to 18; CM promises aid, to visit on Monday

The death toll in the Darjeeling landslides has climbed to 18, including several children.

Multiple landslides were triggered by incessant heavy rainfall across the Darjeeling hills in North Bengal on Saturday (October 4), sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets.

According to an NDRF statement, at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst-affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit North Bengal on Monday (October 6) to assess the situation in the region where a large number of tourists have also been affected.

Water overflowed from Bhutan: CM

Mamata is currently monitoring developments from the control room at the state secretariat Nabanna. Speaking to TV9 Bangla news channel over the phone, she described the situation as “grave”.

“Due to incessant rain in (neighbouring) Bhutan, the water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. We are deeply saddened. I held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am,” she said.

300 mm of rain in 12 hours

The chief minister said she will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on her North Bengal visit and they will monitor the situation from Siliguri. She will leave after the conclusion of the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata on Sunday, in which over 100 puja committees will take part.

According to Mamata, more than 300 mm of rainfall occurred in just 12 hours, causing severe flooding and landslides across at least seven locations. She compared the situation to the intense flooding that Kolkata experienced in September just ahead of Durga Puja.

“There has been continuous, heavy rain for 12 hours. Landslides have occurred at seven locations. I am keeping a close watch and hope to reach by around 3 pm on Monday,” she said.