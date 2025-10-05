Darjeeling landslides toll climbs to 18; CM promises aid, to visit on Monday
CM Mamata Banerjee announces compensation after heavy rain, overflow from Bhutan, and 300 mm rainfall in 12 hours trigger multiple landslides
The death toll in the Darjeeling landslides has climbed to 18, including several children.
Multiple landslides were triggered by incessant heavy rainfall across the Darjeeling hills in North Bengal on Saturday (October 4), sweeping away homes, damaging roads, and cutting off several remote hamlets.
According to an NDRF statement, at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst-affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and said she would visit North Bengal on Monday (October 6) to assess the situation in the region where a large number of tourists have also been affected.
Water overflowed from Bhutan: CM
Mamata is currently monitoring developments from the control room at the state secretariat Nabanna. Speaking to TV9 Bangla news channel over the phone, she described the situation as “grave”.
“Due to incessant rain in (neighbouring) Bhutan, the water has overflowed into North Bengal. This disaster is unfortunate — natural calamities are beyond our control. We are deeply saddened. I held virtual meetings with officials of five affected districts along with the chief secretary. I have been monitoring the situation since 6 am,” she said.
300 mm of rain in 12 hours
The chief minister said she will be accompanied by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on her North Bengal visit and they will monitor the situation from Siliguri. She will leave after the conclusion of the Durga Puja Carnival in Kolkata on Sunday, in which over 100 puja committees will take part.
According to Mamata, more than 300 mm of rainfall occurred in just 12 hours, causing severe flooding and landslides across at least seven locations. She compared the situation to the intense flooding that Kolkata experienced in September just ahead of Durga Puja.
“There has been continuous, heavy rain for 12 hours. Landslides have occurred at seven locations. I am keeping a close watch and hope to reach by around 3 pm on Monday,” she said.
Tourists stranded
Thousands of tourists are stranded across the region due to the landslides and road blockages. The CM assured them that the state government would make arrangements to bring them back safely and appealed to tourists not to panic or rush to leave.
“Many tourists are stranded. I request them not to hurry. Please stay where you are. Hotels must not overcharge them. Their safety is our responsibility, and the administration will ensure that,” she said.
Mamata also announced that the families of those killed in the disaster would receive government compensation and employment for one of their members, though she did not specify the amount.
Messages from Murmu, Modi, Shah
In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected.”
President Droupadi Murmu offered condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, she also prayed for the success of rescue and relief operations and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives in Darjeeling and said teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed, with more troops on standby if needed. Shah said he also spoke to Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and took stock of the situation there.
“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in Darjeeling due to heavy rains. My thoughts are with the people who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Shah said in a post on X.
Rain hampering rescue work
According to Trinamool Congress sources, party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has instructed its workers and local leaders in North Bengal to be on the ground and assist the people in distress.
The iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, has collapsed, said Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.
"Thousands of residents are stranded, facing hardships without access to essential supplies and services. Reports of casualties are also coming in, details are yet to be ascertained," he said in a social media post.
A senior police officer told news agency PTI that heavy and continuous rain has been severely hampering rescue operations. “The terrain is slippery, and several houses have been damaged. The extent of damage is still being assessed. Earthmovers are finding it extremely difficult to operate on these slopes,” he said.
Several families in Bishnulal Gaon, Ward 3 Lake Side, and Jasbir Gaon in Mirik have been shifted to safer places as precautionary measures, while temporary relief camps have been set up in coordination with local NGOs and the district administration.
Houses flattened
According to reports compiled by the NDRF and the district administration, fatalities were reported from several locations — Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagarakata and Mirik Lake area.
Darjeeling Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Richard Lepcha told PTI that rescue and relief operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams.
At least 40 people were rescued from the debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.
North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha described the situation as “alarming”.
Roads cut off
The landslides disrupted traffic movement on key routes, including the Mirik-Sukhiapokhri road, while communication lines to several hilltop settlements were snapped.
According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and North Sikkim, and an iron bridge connecting Siliguri with the Mirik-Darjeeling route has been damaged, cutting off access to the region. It also said one village in Mirik is currently marooned due to flooding and road blockages.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, till October 6, warning of more landslides and road blockages due to saturated soil conditions.
(With agency inputs)