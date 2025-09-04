Landslides in Himalayan states: SC raises alarm over illegal tree felling

The Supreme Court on Thursday (September 4) raised concerns over illegal tree felling in the Himalayan region, referring to media reports and videos of a huge number of timber logs carried away in floodwaters.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the protection of the Himalayan region from environmental degradation, the apex court sought the response of the central government within two weeks.

Taking note of the unprecedented landslides and floods in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court said illegal felling of trees had led to the disasters.

A Bench of Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran also issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as well as the governments of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab.

It is a serious issue, CJI warns

The apex court was responding to a plea alleging that illegal tree felling was the key reason for disasters. The bench listed Anamika Rana's plea for hearing within two weeks and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure remedial measures.

“We have seen unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. From media reports, it is also noticed that in the flood, a huge number of wooden logs were flowing along. Prima facie it appears that there has been illegal felling of trees, which has been going on uphill. Thus, issue notice to respondents. Returnable in two weeks…” the CJI said.

After the order was issued, CJI Gavai told Tushar Mehta that it was a serious issue.

"It is a serious issue. In the media, we have seen that a large number of wooden logs were flowing around in Himachal, Uttarakhand. Illegal tree felling is going on...," CJI Gavai said.

Tushar Mehta assured that he would speak to the Secretary of the Ministry of Environment today (Thursday) itself to contact the Chief Secretaries of respective states.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said there are 14 tunnels between Chandigarh and Manali, which became near "death traps" during landslides in the recent rains. He cited a report regarding 300 people getting stranded in a tunnel.

(With agency inputs)