World Cup 2023 warm-up games schedule out; India face England, Netherlands

The official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced. The matches will be held from 29 September to 3 October across three venues in India - Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday (August 23).

Fans can buy tickets for the warm-up matches from 25 August. More information is available here.

As at previous World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.

The World Cup 2023 begins on 5 October when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also be the venue for the final on 19 November.

ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures (All matches start at 2 PM IST):

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad