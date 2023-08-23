World Cup 2023 tickets | BookMyShow is official ticketing platform: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (August 23) announced BookMyShow as the Ticketing Platform for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament's commencement scheduled for September 29, the cricket extravaganza will extend through November 19, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action from the stadium stands.



The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation.

"In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard," the BCCI said in a media release.

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for World Cup 2023 is as follows:

24 August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

29 August from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

14 September from 6 PM IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – Semifinals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below: