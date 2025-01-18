Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian teams cruise into semifinals

Ramji Kashyap, Pratik Waikar, and Aditya Ganpule laid the foundation in turn 1 as the Indian men's team marched into the semifinals of the Kho Kho World Cup with a 100-40 win over Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Friday (January 17).

The troika of Kashyap, Waikar, and Ganpule impressed as India scored 58 points in turn 1 and prevented the Sri Lankans from scoring a single point via Dream Runs, ensuring a strong start to the game.

Sri Lanka worked hard in turn 2, as their attackers made the job difficult for their Indian opponents. But their efforts were not enough to bridge the gap as India remained ahead at the start of turn 3.

India took the aggressive route in turn 3 as Siva Reddy, V Subramani, and Waikar put in plenty of sky and pole dives to keep the Sri Lankans quiet. India reached 100 points at the end of turn 3, which was enough to help them seal a spot in the semifinals.

Match awards

Best Attacker of the match: V Subramani (Team India)

Best Defender of the match: Sasinadu (Team Sri Lanka)

Best Player of the match: Ramji Kashyap (Team India)

Indian women’s team crushes Bangladesh

In a spectacular display of skill and teamwork, the Indian women's kho-kho team secured their semifinal berth at the 2025 World Cup with a commanding 109-16 victory over Bangladesh.

Led by captain Priyanka Ingle, the team showcased their dominance from the very first turn, with experienced players Nasreen Shaikh and Priyanka Ingle setting the tone early. The defending champions continued their impressive form as they orchestrated a remarkable Dream Run in Turn 2, with the trio of Ingle, Ashwini Shinde, and Reshma Rathod maintaining possession for an extraordinary 5 minutes and 36 seconds, adding 6 crucial points to their substantial lead.

The match reached new heights in Turn 3 when Reshma Rathod's spectacular sky dive helped India achieve their fifth consecutive 100+ points performance in the tournament. The dominance continued into the final turn, where India executed another impressive three-point Dream Run to seal the victory.

Bangladesh struggled to find their rhythm throughout the match, managing only four simple touches in Turn 2 as India's defence proved impenetrable. The convincing victory sets up an eagerly-anticipated semifinal clash scheduled for Saturday (January 18), as India continue their quest to win the coveted trophy.

Indian teams to face South Africa in semis

Both the Indian men's and women's teams will face South Africa in the semifinals.

The South African men's team defeated England in the quarterfinals and the women's team emerged victorious against Kenya in the last eight.

Women's quarterfinals results

In the women's category, Uganda demonstrated remarkable prowess with a decisive victory over New Zealand, securing their semifinal berth with a final score of 71-26. South Africa emerged victorious in a closely-contested match against Kenya, winning 51-46 to advance to the next round. Nepal dominated their quarterfinal clash against Iran with an impressive score of 103-8.

Men's quarterfinals results

In the men's division, Iran showcased an exceptional performance against Kenya, claiming a commanding win with a score of 86-18. South Africa triumphed over England in a decisive match, securing their semifinal spot with a 58-38 victory. Nepal secured their semifinal berth with a convincing win over Bangladesh, posting a final score of 67-18.



