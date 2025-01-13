Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full schedule, teams, live TV, streaming details

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begins today (January 13) at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi with the participation of 20 men’s and 10 women’s teams.

Hosts India will get the first-ever World Cup kick-started with Group A men’s match against Nepal at 8:30 PM. India are grouped with Nepal, Peru, Brazil and Bhutan.

In the women’s section, India open their campaign against South Korea on January 14 at 7 PM.

Format of Kho Kho World Cup

The men’s and women’s teams are divided into four groups each. After the round-robin phase where each side plays the other in the group once, top two from each pool, qualify for the quarter-finals.

From the last eight stage onwards, it will be a knockout phase. The winners progress to semi-finals and then to the final on January 19.

Live TV, streaming information of Kho Kho World Cup

All matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First) and Doordarshan. Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the games.

Teams and groups (Men)

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Teams and groups (Women)

Group A: India, Iran, Malaysia, Republic of Korea

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Indonesia

Here is the full schedule of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 (All times IST)

Men’s matches

January 13, Monday

India vs Nepal (Group A) – 8:30 PM

January 14, Tuesday

South Africa vs Ghana (Group B) – 10:30 AM

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Group C) – 11:15 AM

England vs Germany (Group D) – 11:15 AM

Ghana vs Netherlands (Group B) – 11:15 AM

Peru vs Bhutan (Group A) – 12:30 PM

Argentina vs Iran (Group B) – 1 PM

South Korea vs Poland (Group C) – 2:45 PM

Malaysia vs Kenya (Group D) – 4:00 PM

South Africa vs Netherlands (Group B) – 4:30 PM

Bangladesh vs USA (Group C) – 5.15 PM

England vs Australia (Group D) – 6.30 PM

Nepal vs Peru (Group A) – 6.30 PM

Ghana vs Argentina (Group B) – 7.45 PM

India vs Brazil (Group A) – 8:15 PM

January 15, Wednesday

Sri Lanka vs USA (Group C) – 10:30 AM

Australia vs Kenya (Group D) – 11:00 AM

Ghana vs Netherlands (B) – 11.15 AM

England vs Malaysia (Group D) – 3:15 PM

India vs Peru (Group A) – 8:15 PM

Nepal vs Brazil (Group A) – 11:15 AM

Germany vs Australia (Group D) – 10 AM

Bangladesh vs South Korea (Group C) – 12:30 PM

South Africa vs Argentina (Group B) 2:45 PM

Brazil vs Bhutan (Group A) – 5:15 PM

Netherlands vs Iran (Group B) – 5:15 PM

Sri Lanka vs South Korea (Group C) – 7:45 PM

January 16, Thursday

Nepal vs Bhutan (Group A) – 9:15 AM

Germany vs Kenya (Group D) – 10:30 AM

South Korea vs USA (Group C) – 3:15 PM

Bangladesh vs Poland (Group C) – 5:45 PM

India vs Bhutan (Group A) – 8:15 PM

Ghana vs Iran (Group B) – 8:45 AM

Peru vs Brazil (Group A) – 11:15 AM

Sri Lanka vs Poland (Group C) – 10 AM

Malaysia vs Australia (Group D) – 12:30 PM

January 17, Friday

Quarter-finals – 11:45 AM onwards

January 18, Saturday

Semi-finals – 5:45 PM onwards

January 19, Sunday

Final – 8:15 PM

Women’s matches

January 14, Tuesday

England vs Australia (Group B) – 11:45 AM

Nepal vs Bhutan (Group C) – 10 AM

South Africa vs New Zealand (Group D) – 10 AM

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Group C) – 12:30 PM

Kenya vs Netherlands (Group B) – 3:15 PM

England vs Uganda (Group B) – 5:45 PM

India vs South Korea (Group A) – 7 PM

South Africa vs Peru (Group D) – 5:15 PM

Nepal vs Germany (Group C) – 4 PM

Iran vs Malaysia (Group A) – 7:45 PM

January 15, Wednesday

Australia vs Uganda (Group B) – 10 AM

England vs Kenya (Group B) – 12:30 PM

Uganda vs Netherlands (Group B) – 4 PM

Nepal vs Sri Lanka (Group C) – 2:45 PM

Germany vs Bangladesh (Group C) – 6:30 PM

Peru vs Indonesia (Group D) – 6:30 PM

Malaysia vs South Korea (Group A) – 7:45 PM

Uganda vs Netherlands (Group B) – 4 PM

Bhutan vs Germany (Group C) – 11:45 AM

New Zealand vs Peru (Group D) – 1:00 PM

South Africa vs Poland (Group D) – 4:30 PM

India vs Iran (Group A) – 7 PM

January 16, Thursday

Bhutan vs Bangladesh (Group C) – 8:45 AM

Kenya vs Uganda (Group B) – 11:15 AM

New Zealand vs Indonesia (Group D) – 11:45 AM

Nepal vs Bangladesh (Group C) – 4:30 PM

Sri Lanka vs Germany (Group C) – 1 PM

India vs Malaysia (Group A) – 7 PM

South Africa vs Indonesia (Group D) – 6:30 PM

Bhutan vs Sri Lanka (Group C) – 7:45 PM

Iran vs South Korea (Group A) – 4:00 PM

Poland vs Peru (Group D) – 12:30 PM

Australia vs Netherlands (Group B) – 10:00 AM

England vs Netherlands (Group B) – 4:00 PM

Australia vs Kenya (Group B) – 5:15 PM

New Zealand vs Poland (Group D) – 6:30 PM

January 17, Friday

Quarter-finals – 10:30 AM onwards

January 18, Saturday

Semi-finals – 4:30 PM onwards

January 19, Sunday

Final – 7 PM