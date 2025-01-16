Kho Kho World Cup: Indian men enter quarterfinals with win over Peru

The Indian men’s team entered the quarterfinals of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with a convincing 70-38 victory over Peru at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday night (January 15).

Continuing their impressive run in the tournament, the ‘Men in Blue’ demonstrated their championship credentials with a dominant performance that showcased their tactical superiority and athletic prowess.

Strong start

A strong start set the tone for Team India as they dominated the opening stages of Turn 1, though Peru showed resilience with a brief defensive stand in Turn 2. However, the hosts quickly reasserted their authority through brilliant Wazir Pratik Waikar's leadership, closing out the first round with an impressive 36 points.

The momentum continued to build through Turn 2, with outstanding performances from Aditya Pote, Siva Reddy and Sachin Bhargo. India's dominance extended into Turn 3, and by Turn 4, the score had mounted to 70 points.

With this clinical 32-point victory, India not only secured their place in the quarter-finals but also sent a clear message about their title aspirations in the tournament.

Match awards

Best Attacker of the match: Geiner Vargas

Best Defender of the match: Ramji Kashyap

Best Player of the match: Aniket Pote