Kho Kho World Cup: Indian eves storm into quarters with stunning win over Iran

Fresh from their historic 175-18 demolition of South Korea, the Indian women's team secured their quarter-final berth in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 with another commanding performance, beating Iran by 84 points at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (January 15).

Tournament favourites

The Women in Blue, demonstrating their tournament favourites' status, dominated proceedings from the opening seconds to cement their position atop their group, as they stormed to 00-16.

Also Read: Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Indian men and women notch wins

Aggressive start

The match began with India's trademark aggressive start, as they eliminated Iran's first batch within 33 seconds. Ashwini spearheaded the attack, while Meenu continued her brilliant form with multiple touchpoints, helping India amass an impressive 50 points in Turn 1.

The onslaught continued through all four Turns, the high point of which was a remarkable 6-minute-8-second Dream Run in Turn 3, which effectively sealed the match.

Also Read: India triumphs over Nepal in thrilling Kho Kho World Cup 2025 opener

Led by Wazir Nirmala's tactical brilliance and contributions from skipper Priyanka Ingle, Nirmala Bhati and Nasreen, Team India demonstrated their championship credentials with another emphatic victory, establishing themselves as the team to beat in the tournament.

Match Awards I Best Attacker: Mobina; Defender: Meenu; Player: Priyanka Ingle







