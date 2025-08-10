PMK decides Anbumani will continue as chief for a year; Ramadoss silent

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) extended party president Anbumani Ramadoss’s tenure by one year at its general council meeting on Saturday (August 9).

The meet, held at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu, without the presence of founder S Ramadoss for the very first time, also resolved that party general secretary S Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer M Thilakabama would continue in their respective posts till August 2026.

The extension of tenure is in view of the 2026 Assembly election, and office bearers would have to focus on polls, a party resolution said.

Empty chair for Ramadoss

Anbumani, in his address, asserted that a key goal is dislodging the DMK from power and expressed confidence of forming a “good, mega alliance” in sync with the aspirations of the people and winning polls and forming government.

Against the background of a running feud with his father S Ramadoss over control of the party, Anbumani sat (on a chair on the dais) next to an empty chair, which he said was reserved for Ramadoss, who continued to guide the party.

“This is a permanent chair for Ayya (Ramadoss). I am confident that he will come...he is a national leader, an achiever; a social reformer,” he said.

‘No sleep’ for Anbumani, Ramadoss silent

Dropping a hint about the nature of ongoing tussle with his father Ramadoss, he said it was some who create obstacles despite their efforts to convince and pacify Ramadoss.

On administering and running the party, he said he could not disclose certain things and asserted that he was not obstinate.

He said: “For several days, I could not get any sleep. I am holding a burden in my heart.”

On the PMK holding the meeting without him, Ramadoss declined to offer any comment.

No relief in court

Murali Shankar, a follower of Ramadoss and a PMK office bearer who also stakes claim to the post of PMK general secretary, said the general council meeting had no validity.

On August 8, the Madras High Court declined to restrain PMK leader Anbumani from holding the general council meeting of the party on August 9.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed a petition filed by Murali Sankar in this regard and said he was at liberty to approach a civil court if he wished.

