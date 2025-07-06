S Ramadoss dissolves PMK executive committee, which included Anbumani

In a fresh sign of leadership clash within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S Ramadoss has removed his son and working president Anbumani from the party’s executive committee.

The executive committee, which reportedly functioned from Tindivanam, included Anbumani and other senior party leaders. However, the senior Ramadoss has now dissolved the executive committee altogether.

The growing rift between the father and son came to the fore around April when the senior Ramadoss decided to helm the party himself and declared his son as the working president.

Power struggle

Since then, there has been a clear shift of loyalties within the party and a clear sign of power struggle between father and son.

Last month, Ramadoss lashed out at his son publicly, accusing him of betrayal, disrespect, and attempts to take control of the party.

He admitted to reporters that attempts at reconciliation with Anbumani had failed, likening the situation to a “draw” in negotiations. “We talked, I went to their place, they came to mine, but in the end, the discussions ended in a stalemate. Now, it’s either him or me!” Ramadoss declared.