Family drama rocks PMK: Two dates, two general council meetings

The internal leadership dispute within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has escalated dramatically, with founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son, former party president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, now convening rival general council meetings on different dates and expelling each other's loyalists. PMK cadres fear that the deepening family feud could fracture the party ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Also read: PMK founder Ramadoss claims his social media accounts hacked

Anbumani has scheduled his general council meeting on August 9 in Mahabalipuram, while Ramadoss has called for a separate meeting on August 17 in Villupuram. Supporters from both camps say they are unsure which meeting to attend.

Ramadoss calls son’s meeting ‘invalid’

While Dr. Ramadoss insists that his meeting follows the party’s constitutional requirement of 15 days' notice, he has declared Anbumani’s meeting "unauthorised" and "invalid". In contrast, Anbumani's supporters maintain they are adhering to PMK's rulebook.

Also read: ‘Drop my surname or face music’: PMK founder Ramadoss issues ultimatum to son Anbumani

Speaking to The Federal, advocate K. Balu, a senior PMK leader from Anbumani’s faction, said a seven-day notice was sufficient. “Anbumani is following the party rulebook. Only the general secretary can notify the meeting, and the party president alone must preside over the general council. Rule 15 makes that clear. According to Rule 13, the founder should be invited for guidance. His powers end there,” he explained.

Anbumani’s state-wide campaign

Meanwhile, Anbumani has launched a state-wide political campaign, the ‘Urimai Meetpu Payanam’, in late July, focused on Vanniyar reservation rights. Ramadoss has dismissed the tour as “useless” and “illegitimate”, warning participants of disciplinary action. He even filed a police complaint seeking to block the march, claiming it could disturb law and order in northern Tamil Nadu.

Despite PMK’s history of switching alliances between DMK and AIADMK, the party’s core Vanniyar support base remains steady. It is currently aligned with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Senior Ramadoss told the media that he had advised Anbumani not to align with the NDA for the 2024 elections, but his advice was ignored.

Cadres expelled

Reflecting his loyalty to the NDA, Anbumani issued a sharp statement on August 4, attacking the DMK government and said, "It has been over 1,200 days since the Supreme Court directed that reservation can be provided for Vanniyars, yet no action has been taken. In hundreds of cases where poor people’s lands have been taken over by the government, no follow-up action has been taken despite High Court rulings. The Tamil Nadu government shows no concern in matters of social justice."

The feud has become intensely personal. Cadres have been expelled by both factions. A senior PMK leader told The Federal that the dispute has reached a point where Ramadoss has filed a formal legal complaint against his son.

In July, senior Ramadoss dissolved the party’s executive committee, stripping Anbumani and his close aides of official powers. He claimed to command loyalty from 95 per cent of PMK’s cadre and asserted that only he had the authority to convene meetings or appoint new leaders, a pointed rejection of Anbumani’s parallel leadership claims.

Spying allegations against Anbumani

Recently, Dr. Ramadoss accused Anbumani of spying on him. “Is there a son in this world who would spy on his father? Yes, I have been spied on,” he told the media, claiming that a bugging device was found at his Thailapuram farmhouse. He said he has lodged complaints with the police and cybercrime division and has hired a private agency to assist in the investigation.

Young PMK members are depressed with the tug of war between the father and son. “Some of us have opted out of party activities. This is a family drama playing out on the public stage. We’re not sure internal mediation can resolve this before 2026. If the rift continues, it’ll split PMK’s organisational base,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity. He also said that instead of focussing on issues faced by people, both leaders are more concerned with consolidating their power within the party.