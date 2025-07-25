PMK founder Ramadoss' biopic set to roll amid family drama

As political biopics emerge as a profitable trend on both theatrical and OTT platforms, a new film titled Ayya – The Lion of Tamil Nadu, based on the life and political journey of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss, is all set to roll. The timing of this film is striking, given that all the news is about the strained father-son relationship in the PMK brood.

While actor Aari Arujunan will portray the lead role, acclaimed actor-director Cheran is set to direct the film. The flick will be produced by Lyca Productions.

Sharing four posters that offer glimpses of the 1987 Vanniyar reservation agitation, Lyca Productions head GKM. Tamil Kumaran wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “His voice roared for the voiceless. Now, his story roars on the big screen.”

Tamil Kumaran, who is also the son of PMK’s honorary president and state legislator GK Mani, said the film will explore Dr. Ramadoss’s early life and political career with a major focus on the 1987 protest that played a pivotal role in the Vanniyar community securing the 'Most Backward Caste' classification and 20 per cent reservation two years later.

PMK founder S Ramadoss holds a poster of his upcoming film Ayya – The Lion of Tamil Nadu with actor-director Cheran (right).

The movie is expected to depict the veteran leader’s struggles and the PMK’s rise through the protests he led across rural Tamil Nadu. Dr Ramadoss turned 86 on Friday, July 25.

Actor Aari said on X, “Thrilled to be part of Ayya, the biopic of Dr. Ramadoss! Thanks to Director Cheran sir and Producer Tamil Kumaran for this opportunity to play the lead in The Lion of Tamil Nadu.”

Further details, including who will play the role of Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, the founder’s son and also a former PMK president, have not been disclosed yet. The film’s release date is also not known immediately.

Dr Anbumani, a doctor-turned-politician, gained national attention during his tenure as the Union health minister in the former United Progressive Alliance government (2004–2009), particularly for reforms such as nationwide ban on smoking and restrictions on tobacco advertising.

Biopic in times of PMK 'cold war'

The cine venture takes place at a time when relations between the father and son are far from their best. Earlier in July, Dr Ramadoss openly called on Dr Anbumani to stop using the surname 'Ramadoss', intensifying the ongoing power struggle within the PMK.

While the family rift has considerably weakened the PMK’s standing in recent years, the upcoming biopic could help the party ahead of next year’s state elections by informing young voters about the significant contributions Dr Ramadoss made toward uplifting his community.

Ayya is the latest addition to the long list of political biopics produced in Tamil cinema, which includes the likes of Periyar (2007), Kamarajar (2004), and Thalaivii (2021) on Jayalalithaa, had received critical and commercial acclaim.